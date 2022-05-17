PEACHTREE CORNERS – A rematch of the state finals. A pair of double-digit winning streaks. A trip back to the championship series on the line.
The Class A-Private state semifinal, which featured a pair of top-seeded clubs in Wesleyan and Mount Paran Christian, was oozing with storylines. The heavyweight bout lived up to its billing at Donn Gaebelein Field on Monday.
Mount Paran split its doubleheader with Wesleyan – the club it swept in the state finals last spring – in a pair of tightly-contested games. The Eagles delivered a decisive blow late in Game 1 to take a 4-2 victory in 10 innings. The Wolves answered with an offensive awakening in Game 2, staving off a late comeback attempt in an 11-7 win.
Both clubs came into Monday riding 16 game winning streaks. Naturally, two contests – even 17 innings worth of baseball – couldn’t determine a victor.
“That’s what you would expect out of two outstanding teams. To go neck and neck, to go 10 innings, to not give up,” Wesleyan coach Brian Krehmeyer said. “Mount Paran) didn’t give up in Game 2 when they easily could have.
“I’m just excited to see what Game 3 is.”
The clubs will duke it out once more Tuesday to decide who face North Cobb Christian next week in the state finals at Coolray Field.
Wesleyan ight-hander Carson Ballard went toe-to-toe with Mount Paran southpaw Jake Tucker in Game 1. Both pitchers were strong and the Wolves came within one strike from claiming victory and extending its winning streak to 17 games. But the Eagles had other plans.
Wesleyan led 2-0 when Alex Adams worked a 3-2 count with two outs and a runner on second base. Adams put his bat on the payoff pitch and launched it to left-center field, bouncing a two-run shot off the light pole to tie the game.
The game remained tied into the 10th inning when Mount Paran found a way to take its first lead of the day. Tate McKee put down a perfectly-placed bunt with a pair of runners on and legged out a single to load the bases. Pierce Crane followed with an RBI single down the third-base line to put the Eagles in front. They later doubled their advantage when Luke Dotson beat out a double play, scoring a run on the fielder’s choice.
The Wolves were retired in order in their final trip to the plate. Mount Paran's winning streak grew to 17 games. Game 2 started new streaks for both teams.
Wesleyan needed less than half an inning to remove the disappointment from the opening loss.
With two outs the Wolves loaded the bases on a Cooper Blauser single and back-to-back walks from Schley Gordy and Ballard. Forrest Lietz did the rest, if not in the most orthodox of ways.
Lietz lifted a ball to deep left-center. It came down on the outstretched glove of an Eagle outfielder and bounced over the fence for a grand slam.
The home run set the tone for the nightcap. Wesleyan scored six more runs in the fourth inning – sparked by an RBI single from Druw Jones.
Jones raced home from second to score on a two-run single from Blauser. Gordy then hit a three-run homer to right-center to make it 10-1.
The Eagles’ deficit grew to 11-1 in the fifth inning. On the brink of being run-ruled, Mount Paran scored four runs in the bottom half of the frame to extend the game. They added two more in the sixth and loaded the bases, but Wesleyan escaped the jam to keep the lead and send the series to a deciding third game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.