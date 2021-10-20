Galloway @ Mt. Paran (GHSA Volleyball 1st Round) - Mt. Paran's Kara Dunn (14) gets the tap over during their match with Galloway in the 1st round of the state volleyball tournament. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Galloway @ Mt. Paran (GHSA Volleyball 1st Round) - Mt. Paran's Claire Jordan (13) delivers a serve during their match with Galloway in the 1st round of the state volleyball tournament. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Galloway @ Mt. Paran (GHSA Volleyball 1st Round) - Mt. Paran's Claire Jordan (13) goes up high for a kill during their match with Galloway in the 1st round of the state volleyball tournament. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
KENNESAW -- Mount Paran Christian continued its winning ways on Tuesday when it beat Galloway 3-0 in straight sets in the first round of Class A-Private state tournament at Hughes Gymnasium.
The Lady Eagles (32-7) won 25-14, 25-15, then 25-11, making it their 27th sweep this season.
“I am really proud of them,” coach Selena Chancy said. “We have been working on one of our weaknesses and they executed that tremendously in this game, so that was huge, and they just played really well as a team.”
Kara Dunn was a commanding force for the Lady Eagles in the win.
“She’s just been really consistent,” Chancy said. “Even though she is a high-level player, she is still working to improve everyday.”
The first set got as close as 7-6, but Mount Paran scored seven straight points to go up 14-6. The Lady Scots then went on a five-point run to pull within three, but Mount Paran pulled away to win the set 25-14.
The Lady Eagles started the second set more dominant, going up 4-0 early. After Galloway scored three straight, Mount Paran went on a 16-5 run to go up 20-8, forcing the Lady Scots to take a timeout. Galloway attempted to regroup, but the Lady Eagles were too much and took the set 25-15.
Mount Paran continued to roll in the third set as a 17-6 run led to a 25-11 victory.
With the win, the Lady Eagles move on to Round 2, and will host the winner of St. Vincents and First Presbyterian on Saturday.
“It helps (us) to know that we can take care of business and keep moving along,” Chancy said. “We also know every match is tougher, so we have to keep focusing in practice for the next one.”
