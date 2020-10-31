Mount Paran Christian beat Strong Rock Christian 7-1 on Saturday to win the first Class A-Private softball state championship in program history.
The Lady Eagles (26-4) swept their way through the final four, outscoring their opponents 20-8.
Malayna Tamborra pitched a complete game, allowed only two hits and struck out 10. She went 3-0 over the course of the weekend, and in 21 innings struck out 39 batters.
Havalynn Abernathy had a solo home run. Sara Hambrick had two hits and two RBIs. Tamborra and Marian Collins had two hits each, while Alaina Gatch, Avery Hudson, and Mallory Westbrook, who had a momentum changing grand slam on Friday against Mount de Sales, each added a hit.
