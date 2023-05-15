Mount Paran Christian swept Fellowship Christian in the Class AA state semifinals this past Saturday, winning 7-1 and 6-0.
The Eagles (30-4) advanced to the state championship series for the second time in the past three years. They won the Class A-Private state title two years ago when it swept Wesleyan.
Mount Paran leaned on its pitching staff against the Paladins as Tate McKee pitched a complete game in Game 1, allowing four hits and striking out 13. Luke Dotson followed with a complete game in Game 2 with 11 strikeouts and just one hit allowed.
Dotson drove in two runs and walked twice in Game 1. Catcher Kyle Crisp went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and McKee went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
In Game 2, Crisp went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and McKee went 3-for-3 with two runs batted in.
Mount Paran will face Region 6AA rival North Cobb Christian in the championship series beginning with a doubleheader at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome on Saturday. A third game will be Monday if necessary.
North Cobb Christian was responsible for two of Mount Paran’s four losses during the regular season. Their first matchup in late March went to extra innings, and North Cobb Christian won 5-2 in their most recent matchup on April 18.
“We just got to play baseball and take advantage of some situations," Mount Paran coach Kyle Reese said. "There’s been some times where we’ve had some runners in scoring position in the past two games and North Cobb Christian did a real good job of putting those fires out. They’re a really good ball club and they’re very well coached and very talented. So we’ll have to play good, efficient baseball."
The Eagles enter the championship series on a 10-game winning streak dating back to the regular season. They have swept their way through the playoffs allowing only five runs over the eight games, which includes four shutouts. Their bats have been hot as well as the Eagles have tallied 51 runs this postseason on their way to the championship series.
