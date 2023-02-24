KENNESAW -- The Mount Paran Christian girls breezed into the Class AA state basketball quarterfinals with a 55-22 victory over Model in a second-round game at Hughes Gymnasium on Friday.
It was the top-ranked Eagles 16th win in a row and they will travel to Thomson (22-5) for the third-round matchup on Tuesday or Wednesday. The teams have one common opponent this season in Josey. Thomson played it three times, winning two, including a 56-48 overtime victory in the Region 4AA tournament. Mount Paran downed Josey in the third game of the season, in Augusta, 48-40.
Friday's first half made the difference for Mount Paran, which led 31-8 at halftime.
“I knew Model would come in with a lot of energy,” Mount Paran coach Stephanie Dunn said. “They’re well coached. We tried to match that energy with our defensive pressure and I think we started to open it up midway through the second quarter. I guess we just found our groove, got a little more confident with what we were doing offensively and started knocking down shots.”
Jessica Fields scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Jacalyn Myrthil added 16 points to lead the way for Mount Paran (28-1).
Mount Paran closed the first quarter with a 10-2 run to take a 15-5 lead. Fields scored eight points in the period.
The second quarter was more of the same as Mount Paran outscored Model (16-11) 16-3, limiting the Blue Devils to just one field goal, to take a 31-8 halftime lead. Mrythil led the Eagles’ effort in the second period with seven points.
Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter as they each scored six points, but it left Mount Paran with a 37-14 advantage heading to the final 8 minutes.
The Eagles got back on track in the fourth quarter as they outscored Model 18-6. Fields, after going scoreless in the second quarter and scoring only one point in the third, came back strong with eight points in the final period. Myrthil also made a big contribution with six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.