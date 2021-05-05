KENNESAW -- Mount Paran Christian rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning in Game 2 of its second round Class A Private state playoff series to post a 4-3 victory and complete the doubleheader sweep over Hebron Christian Academy on Wednesday.
The Eagles won Game 1 6-0 behind dominant pitching performances by Luke Dotson and Paul Farley, and a big home run by Cam Collier.
Mount Paran (23-3) advanced to the state quarterfinals where they will host Tatnall Square beginning with a doubleheader on Monday, with a third game to be played on Tuesday if necessary.
Collier played a significant role in Game 2 as Mount Paran's starting pitcher. He gave up three runs on seven hits and struck out five, but kept the Eagles close. For most of the game, his one-out double in the first inning was Mount Paran's only hit of the game, but that changed in the sixth when Tyler Minnick singled off Hebron starter Parker Marlatt.
Marlatt got out of the inning unscathed and had allowed only one run on the two hits to that point, but that changed in the seventh.
Nick Germain, Alex Adams and Collier began the inning with three consecutive singles to left, which brought up Jake Tucker with the bases loaded and nobody out. Tucker put down a perfect squeeze bunt to bring in Germain, but when Marlatt's throw went over the first baseman, Adams came around to score to tie the game at 3-3.
Josh Fitzpatrick followed with an RBI single to right to give the Eagles their first lead of the night.
"Our guys have done that a few times this year," Mount Paran coach Kyle Reese said. "We've had a number of games where the opposing pitcher is pitching a good game, but these guys feed off each other.
"Germain came up and hit a line drive base hit and it gets (Adams) pumped up and then everyone gets excited."
Farley, who pitched two innings of scoreless relief in Game 1, did the same in Game 2, but the Hebron seventh wasn't without its moments. After a leadoff single by Greg Troxell, what appeared to be a wild pitch turned out to be good fortune for the Eagles. Minnick blocked the ball and it popped straight up in front of him. In one motion, he grabbed the ball and threw a strike to second to cut down the courtesy runner trying to advance to second.
Jaiden Stowers, who went 2-for-4 in the game, singled to keep Hebron (28-10) alive, but Farley struck out the next batter to end the game.
The opener was a game that went more toward Mount Paran's usual script for the season. Leading 1-0 heading to the bottom of the second, Minnick led off with a single, Tate McKee reached on an infield single to short, and a walk to Germain loaded the bases. Adams brought home the first run of the inning with his infield single, and Collier followed with a towering fly ball to straight-away centerfield.
With the wind blowing in, the ball had just enough carry to clear the fence and clear the bases to make the score 6-0. Collier finished the game 2-for-3 with five RBIs, and the grand slam was something that impressed Reese considering the conditions.
"He cut a hole in the wind," Reese said. "To do that with the wind like that you have to smoke that ball to get it out of here."
That turned the game over to Dotson, who after giving up two walks in the first inning, settled in and pitched five strong innings, allowing only two hits while striking out seven. Farley pitched the final two innings to record Mount Paran's 12th shutout in 25 games this season, and the third straight shutout to open the playoffs.
