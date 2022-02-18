KENNESAW – Mount Paran Christian used a 30-4 run in the first quarter to soar to a 69-9 win over Walker in the Region 7A Private tournament on Thursday.
The run was highlighted by layups from Kara Dunn, who added 17 points, a 3-pointer by Katelyn Dunning and three layups and a free throw by Jessica Fields, who also tallied 17 points.
The Lady Wolverines got on the board with free throws by Dailey Jefferson, but the Lady Eagles returned with layups from Shamaria Jennings and Jada Harvey to increase the lead to 18-2. After a layup by Jefferson, Mount Paran Christian went on a 12-point run to end the quarter.
“We faced Walker twice.” coach Stephanie Dunn said, “The goal was to keep sharp and keep focused on what we need to do looking ahead.”
In the second quarter Mount Paran Christian’s 19-point run was interrupted by free throws by Jefferson, which brought the lead to 51-6 at halftime.
The Lady Eagles went on a seven-point run during the third quarter, highlighted by layups from Dunn and Fields, and a free throw by Kitali Youmans, who totaled nine points. The Lady Wolverines ended the quarter with a last second 3-pointer to pull within 58-9.
Mount Paran Christian ended the game with a 11-point run, highlighted by jump shots from Fields and Youmans, two layups by Dunn, and free throws by Jacalyn Myrthil and Shamaria Jennings.
“Against a tough team but the experience is good for them, we’re young.” Walker coach Charles Davis said, “They're all freshman and sophomores.”
