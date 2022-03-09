The Mount Paran Christian girls basketball team will try to win its first state championship this weekend, and they will be doing it with a unique roster dynamic.
Of the 13 players on the roster, five are seniors and six are freshmen. While having a three-year age gap in any high school activity might make for a challenging blend, coach Stephanie Dunn said her group of seniors — Katelyn Dunning, Kara Dunn, Shamaria Jennings, Sarah Grace Marr and Kaylynn Kirklen — have helped make the transition of the freshmen an easy one, or one that is easy as could be expected.
“It’s worked brilliantly,” Stephanie Dunn said. “They are mature, selfless seniors.”
The group will try to complete the transition Saturday morning when Mount Paran (24-4) faces Hebron Christian (26-5) in the Class A Private state championship game at the Macon Coliseum.
While it is the first year the seniors and freshmen have been teammates, it is not the first time they have worked together, and Dunn said that has been a big part of being able to weave a potential state championship mix. She said eighth-graders have always been able to practice with the varsity players, so many of the players on this year’s squad had a familiarity with one an other’s games.
However, that does not mean the season has been without any growing pains.
“It’s still a work in progress,” Dunn said. “We also went to three team camps. I think it was instrumental when they came in to begin the season preparations in the fall.”
From the beginning, one young player made a huge impact.
Freshman Jessica Fields, a 6-foot-1 forward and the younger sister of Georgia softball player Jaiden Fields and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, gave Mount Paran another inside threat. It helped take the pressure off of 6-foot senior forward Kara Dunn, who has signed with Georgia Tech.
With two long post players, teams have had to choose which player to guard, and it has helped open up the whole offense.
“They have worked really good together,” Stephanie Dunn said. “The chemistry has been natural. Kara loves to share the ball, and Jessica has proven to be a great finisher.”
Kara Dunn, the coach’s daughter, heads into the championship game averaging 20.1 points per game, while Fields — coming off a 23-point game against Holy Innocents’ in the state semifinals — is averaging 14.
Though the other freshmen have not had as much of scoring role, most have had big moments at different points in the season.
Guard Jacalyn Myrthil had eight points, five assists and three steals against Luella, which is playing for the Class AAAA state title. Kitali Youmans had six points in the state quarterfinals against Trinity Christian, Mackenzie Brothers finished with eight points and four steals in a key region victory over Christian Heritage, and Jada Harvey may have had her coming-out party in the semifinals against Holy Innocents’.
Harvey finished the game with only four points, but she hit two clutch free throws and pulled down the biggest offensive rebound of the game to help Mount Paran hold off a late rally.
One thing that helped the freshmen be ready for this playoff run was the schedule Stephanie Dunn put together for the team.
There was no easing the freshmen into their roles, and the experience quickly paid off. It included six games against Class AAAAAAA competition — Archer, Grayson, Marietta, Cherokee, Brookwood and Norcross — Class AAAAAA Rockdale County, Class AAAAA Woodward Academy and Class AAAA Luella.
Norcross, Woodward Academy and Luella — all of which were beaten by Mount Paran — will be playing for a state championship in their respective classifications. The others all made at least the quarterfinals, with the exception of Marietta. The Lady Blue Devils made it to the second round, though they were the defending Class AAAAAAA state champs.
Of those games, Dunn said the game against Norcross may have been the key to Mount Paran advancing all the way to Macon. The game, which the Lady Eagles won 53-52, was the regular-season finale, and it came about because of a quirk in the schedule.
When Dunn was putting the schedule together, she noticed the Region 7A tournament was to be completed Feb. 4, with the state playoffs beginning Feb. 22, and she did not want her squad having to wait two weeks in between games.
“I knew I needed to find a good competitive game for Feb. 11,” Dunn said. “It just happened (Norcross was) looking for a game and we said, ‘We’ll come to you. We just need the competition.’”
A victory Saturday would give Mount Paran its first state championship, and one it has been building toward.
When Dunn arrived five years ago after previously coaching the women’s team at Berry College, the Lady Eagles were coming off a 3-19 season in 2016-17. The first year under Dunn, they went 13-12, and they have gotten better each season.
Twice in the last three years, Mount Paran eliminated from the playoffs by Holy Innocents’. This year, the Lady Eagles were able to finally get by the Lady Bears, but instead of celebrating too much, Dunn began a chant in the victorious locker room, just moments after advancing to the title game.
“One more game,” the team cheered. “One more game.”
Dunn said the team is staying focused because just getting to the title game wasn’t what it set out to do this season. The Lady Eagles are there to win it.
“That’s what we set out to do this year,” Dunn said. “We wanted to have as many games as possible. We wanted to see everything. We wanted to take on everyone so, when we got to the championship, the final big game doesn’t feel intimidating.”
