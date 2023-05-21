ROME -- Luke Dotson pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout to keep Mount Paran Christian's hope for a second state title in three seasons alive as it defeated North Cobb Christian 6-0 in Game 2 of the Class AA championship series on Saturday.
Mount Paran (31-5) needed Dotson's gem because North Cobb Christian (33-7) won Game 1 4-2 behind a gem of its own from Blake Dean. The teams will square off in Game 3 Monday, back in Rome's AdventHealth Stadium, with a scheduled start time of 7 p.m.
"(Dotson) was light's out," Mount Paran coach Kyle Reese said. "The cream will rise to the top."
Dotson finished the game with 12 strikeouts, and his last three innings were his best as he threw 14, eight and nine pitches respectively. Only one time did Dotson allow a runner to get as far as third base, and that came when Cooper Williams, the second batter of the game, tripled with one out.
Dotson induced Michael Mullinax to hit a grounder to third on the next pitch and Williams roamed a little too far off the base and got caught in a rundown. He was tagged out trying to get back to the base.
While that was North Cobb Christian's best chance to score, Mount Paran was kept off the scoreboard until the fourth inning as it continually struggled to find a hit with a runner in scoring position. In fact, Mount Paran's run did not come by way of a hit. Garrett Droege singled to lead off the inning. He was sacrificed to second by Carson Hodges and Henry Akopov walked. Two batters later Gabe Hester walked to load the bases and when Dotson was hit by the first pitch from reliever Tobias Rupp, Mount Paran led 1-0.
In the fifth inning, Kyle Crisp doubled down the left field line. Droege singled and stole second, and then Akopov walked to load the bases. Up to that point, Mount Paran had been 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position, but Kyle Hennessey dropped a bloop single into right to score two, and give his team some breathing room.
"(North Cobb Christian's pitching has) done a great job against us," Reece said. "Earlier in the season at our place we had the bases loaded in the sixth and seventh innings and couldn't score. They just do a phenomenal job with runners on base."
Mount Paran finished the night 2-for-21 with runners in scoring position, but the 3-0 lead seemed to loosen things up. In the sixth, Dotson led off with a triple. It was the only hit of the inning, but Mount Paran took advantage of a walk, an error and two hit batters to push across the final three runs.
It was exactly the kind of inning it could have used in Game 1, but Dean shut Mount Paran down, scattering five hits and striking out 10 in his complete-game effort. Only once did he get into a jam. In the fourth inning with two on and nobody out, Hodges hit an RBI double to center, but after that Dean struck out the next two and got a grounder to short to get out of the inning.
“Blake has been tremendous all year and he absolutely stepped up,” North Cobb Christian coach Jimmy Keane said. “ He is our No. 1 and he pitched like it.”
North Cobb Christian got all of its runs in the third inning.
Kade Gwaltney singled and Brock Parker walked. Matteson Go's put down a perfect sacrifice bunt, but when the throw went wide, Go was safe at first on an error to load the bases. Williams, who went 2-for-3, singled to right to bring in a run. Mullinax brought in the second with a sacrifice fly, and then two batters later, Nicholas Stinson singled to drive in two more.
The only thing that went wrong for North Cobb Christian in Game 1 was the weather. For much of the game the teams played in a steady rain. As the innings went on the precipitation caused short delays between innings as the grounds crew tried to dry things off. The rain stopped as the teams went to the seventh inning, and a rainbow appeared just about the time Mullinax caught the final out in center field.
