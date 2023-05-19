North Cobb Christian and Mount Paran Christian will face off in the Class AA baseball state championship series, beginning with a doubleheader Saturday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome.
Saturday’s doubleheader, at the home of the minor league Rome Braves, is set to begin at 5 p.m. A third game, if necessary, would be played Monday at 7 p.m.
The teams swept their way through the playoffs to create a matchup between the Region 6AA and county rivals. They played twice during the regular season, with North Cobb Christian (32-6) winning both — 4-3 in eight innings March 18 and 5-2 on April 18.
The teams are no strangers to the state championship series. North Cobb Christian made it to the Class A Private state championship series last year, where it lost to Wesleyan. The previous year, Mount Paran defeated Wesleyan to win the title.
North Cobb Christian enters the series on a 16-game winning streak. It went undefeated in Region 6AA, finishing 16-0.
North Cobb Christian is led by a pair of Division I pitching prospects in Kansas State commit Blake Dean and Tennessee Tech commit Juan Vargas. Both have gone 4-0 in the playoffs, and the staff as a whole has allowed a total of just 12 runs over eight postseason games.
“They’re unique. They’re driven. They’re fun to be around. They’re everything you want to coach,” North Cobb Christian coach Jimmy Keane said.
Mount Paran (30-4) has also gotten strong pitching and has allowed only five runs during its postseason run. It enters the championship series on a 10-game win streak.
“We’ve just got to play baseball and take advantage of some situations,” Mount Paran coach Kyle Reese said. “There’s been some times where we’ve had some runners in scoring position in the past two games, and North Cobb Christian did a real good job of putting those fires out. They’re a really good ball club and they’re very well-coached and very talented, so we’ll have to play good, efficient baseball.”
Mount Paran is led by seniors Tate McKee and Luke Dotson, who have a combined 96 RBIs on the season. McKee is batting .490 and Dotson is batting .538 through 125 plate appearances a piece.
McKee and Dotson are also Mount Paran’s top two starting pitchers as they have combined to allow just 15 earned runs over 111 1/3 innings. McKee is committed to Georgia Tech and Dotson is committed to Mississippi State.
The two schools sit just a few miles apart, with connections between the players and coaches on both sides.
“It’s actually a lot of fun to be able to play Mount Paran,” Keane said. “I think our kids are looking forward to it. There’s a ton of familiarity on both sides. I think the fact that they know them so well has led to a really fun week of just knowing that we’re 8 miles away or something like that. How unique is that?”
