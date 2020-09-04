Mount Paran Christian defeated a pair of Cherokee County rivals on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles beat River Ridge 17-25, 27-25, 15-13 and Etowah 25-19, 22-25, 15-11.
Kara Dunn had 22 kills, Mary Lusk finished with 40 digs and five aces and Lela Pacheco had 15 digs. Paige Armstrong finished with 52 assists and 18 digs, while Sadie Parkerson added 10 digs and three aces.
The Lady Eagles (11-3) will travel to Savannah for a matches against Savannah Christian and Calvary Day on Saturday.
Lassiter 3, South Forsyth 0: Rebecca Watkins had 12 kills and 21 digs to help lead the Lady Trojans to a sweep on senior night.
Kate Kudlac had 12 kills and four digs, Camille McCraw finished with 23 digs, Ella Fiorelli had 18 digs and Katie Bochniak added four kills, 11 digs and 31 assists.
Softball
Thursday
Harrison 12, Walton 0: Sara Peterson was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Lady Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Saylor McNearney was 2-for-2, drove in two and stole two bases. Bayleigh Rouse finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and drove in three, and Grier Bruce added a hit and drove in two.
Libby McAbee pitched four strong innings, allowed four hits and struck out six to earn the win.
Harrison (11-2, 8-0) will host River Ridge on Wednesday.
