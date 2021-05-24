Georgia advanced to the NCAA super regional after defeating Duke 10-9 Sunday afternoon in Athens.
The advancement marks the Bulldogs’ 11th super regional appearance in program history and moves them a step away from their fifth appearance in the Women’s College World Series.
“Every game has been a hard-fought game, and for us, it’s about going out and playing Georgia softball and fighting for each other,” freshman Sydney Chambley said.
The Bulldogs stepped up to the plate with a total of 13 hits. After a 0-for-3 performance Saturday, Chambley responded Sunday to tie her season-best with three hits, driving in two runs and earning the game-winning hit in the sixth.
“(Chambley) was amazing on offense and defense today,” coach Lu Harris-Champer said. “I’m so proud of her for her leadership in the dugout and the way she played her heart out on the field.”
Junior Savana Sikes finished 2-for-2 at the plate, reaching base four times during the game. Sikes scored all four times for the Bulldogs for a new career-high run count.
Contributing to the Bulldogs’ success, sophomores Sydney Kuma and Sara Mosley each recorded three RBIs for six of Georgia’s 10 runs on the afternoon.
“Savana Sikes was awesome in the leadoff, scored four times -- couldn’t be more proud of her,” Harris-Champer said. “Sydney Kuma was awesome at the plate. Again, it was outstanding, just letting the ball be easy to them.”
Starting in the circle, freshman Britton Rogers pitched four innings with two strikeouts. None of Duke’s seven runs scored with Rogers in the circle were earned. Senior Lauren Mathis stepped in as relief in the fifth inning, allowing two runs.
Aiding the Bulldogs in capturing the win, graduate Mary Wilson Avant worked in the circle for the final two innings, allowing no runs or hits to be made by Duke.
“I thought Mary was outstanding in the close,” Harris-Champer said. “It’s absolutely a joy and blessing just to see her pitch.”
To start the day, the Bulldogs were able to take advantage of two free bases during the bottom of the first after a hit batter and a one-out walk. Following that, freshman Jayda Kearney hit a strong two-out double to center, scoring Sikes and giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
Dule tied the game 1-1 when an error on a bunt allowed the Blue Devils to drive in a run. Caroline Jacobsen knocked two runs home with a single to left field and the Bulldogs fell behind 3-1.
During the third inning after another pair of free bases, Mosley hit a three-run home run to center field, marking her sixth home run of the season and first of the postseason to give Georgia a 4-3 lead.
“We fight hard. We give everything on the field,” Chambley said. “The ‘G’ represents so much more than us or the names on the back of our jerseys. It represents a program that is all or nothing. We want every pitch. We want every play. We want that shot to prove what we can do.”
The Blue Devils scored four runs in the top of the fourth to regain the lead, 7-4.
The Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth with a base hit from both freshman Ellie Armistead and Sikes. Armistead was pushed home by a single down the right-field line by Kuma, and Sikes made it home as a result of a wild pitch.
In the top of the fifth, Mathis worked in the circle and allowed Duke’s Kristina Foreman to hit a two-run home run and claim the lead for the Blue Devils.
Chambley stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff home run, marking her second home run of the postseason. Three singles were by sophomore Jaiden Fields, Sikes and Kuma then led the game to be tied, 9-9.
The Bulldogs will be back in action as they travel to Gainesville, Florida, next weekend to face No. 4 Florida in the super regional.
