KENNESAW — Mount Paran Christian’s defense led the way as the Lady Eagles defeated Walker 62-12 Friday.
The victory keeps Mount Paran in sole possession of first place in Region 7A. The Lady Eagles will host Christian Heritage on Tuesday in a game that could ultimately decide the region championship. Mount Paran (19-3, 5-0) won the first matchup 66-37 in mid-January.
Leading 10-5 after the first quarter, Mount Paran took control in the second. Quick baskets by Kaylynn Kirklen and Havalynn Abernathy helped push the lead to 16-5. Katelyn Dunning would connect on a 3-pointer, and seconds later Kirklen would make one of her own and the lead was 21-5.
Consecutive shots from Kara Dunn, who finished with a game-high 22 points, and another by Kirklen made it 29-8 just before the half.
“We’ve always been a team focusing a lot on defense,” Mount Paran coach Stephanie Dunn said. “We feel like if we put the work in and work together as a team, we’ll create offense for ourselves.”
Maya Perry and Dunning would close out the first half with a basket and a free throw, respectively to give the Lady Eagles to close the quarter with a 32-8 advantage.
“We were playing hard and focused and just as intense from start to finish,” Dunn said.
