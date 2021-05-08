ROME -- The best season in Mount Paran Christian girls tennis history ended one match short of a state championship Saturday.
The Lady Eagles fell to First Presbyterian Day 3-2 in the Class A Private school championship at the Rome Tennis Center.
It was the first time Mount Paran had reached the championship match and the next step in the program's growth. In 2019 the team made it to the semifinals after the Lady Eagles had made back-to-back appearances in the quarterfinals in 2017-18. There were no state playoffs in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mount Paran was forced to rely on its singles play after the Lady Vikings won both doubles matches by identical 6-1, 6-0 scores, and the Lady Eagles nearly pulled it out.
While Emma Brogan and Emma Bethel both won in three sets at No. 1 and No. 2 singles for Mount Paran, the often clutch Isabella Garafollo, who was the deciding factor in a pair of 3-2 playoff wins over George Walton and Wesleyan, came up short at No. 3 singles, falling in three sets 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to Natalie Griffin
“She has been an all-around player for us all four years, always consistent,” Mount Paran coach Caroline Bradford said of Garafallo. “She is always somebody you can rely on. So if it was going to come down to anybody, I'm glad it came down to her. Unfortunately, it went the other way (Saturday).”
Mount Paran, which entered the tournament as its region's No. 3 seed, won a pair of 3-2 decisions over the favored George Walton and Wesleyan en route to the championship match with Garofallo clinching the final point in both.
When First Presbyterian Day won both of their doubles matches, Garafallo was down 6-2, 3-0 and two service breaks. Instead of going out quietly, she fought back to win four straight games and eventually the set to keep the Lady Eagles chances alive.
After battling in the third, Garafallo found herself down a break at 5-4 before Griffin served out the match.
Brogan, who overcame an early-season wrist injury, rallied to beat Kennedi Jones 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Emma Bethel prevailed 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 over Yvonne Shannon at No. 2.
