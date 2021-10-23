KENNESAW -- Mount Paran Christian entered its second round Class A Private state volleyball playoff match against St. Vincent's with revenge on its mind having lost to the Saints during the regular season.
That motivation, along with solid play from setter Paige Armstrong and offense from Kara Dunn, Sarah Schwartz and Claire Jordan, helped spark the Eagles (33-7) and lifted them to a convincing 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-16) victory at Hughes Gymnasium on Saturday.
Mount Paran will face Brookstone in the state quarterfinals next week. The location of the game will be decided by the GHSA coin flip, as both teams are No. 1 seeds.
Armstrong finished with 20 digs, while Dunn had 17 kills and four blocks. Schwartz added 10 kills and eights and Jordan totaled eight kills, 13 digs and four aces. Kaitlyn Moran dished out 36 assists.
"This was definitely a revenge game for us," Mount Paran coach Selina Chancy said. "St. Vincent's was the only single-A team that beat us during the regular season, so we wanted to pay them back.
"We knew we were capable of winning, and we were hungry for revenge. The girls came out and played very well. Our serve-receive was so much better this time than the last time we played them. We had better control in what we wanted to do and that kept our offense humming."
Mount Paran got off to a slow start as St. Vincent's built a 7-5 advantage. A block by Annie Elliott sparked an 8-0 run for the Eagles behind Jordan's service game before the Saints (21-16) responded to pull to within 13-10 off a kill from Stella Heimes.
Mount Paran added another run behind Armstrong's service game to extend its lead to 20-10 before settling on the 10-point first set victory.
The Eagles continued their strong play into the second set and went in front 7-1 following a block from Dunn. St. Vincent's made adjustments that limited Mount Paran's effectiveness at the net to draw to within 19-17 after a kill from Abigail Goodwin.
Jordan's kill made it 22-19 to give Mount Paran some breathing room, and the Eagles finished off the second set win behind a Saints' attack error and ace from Jordan to go up 2-0 in the match.
Mount Paran quietly pulled away again early in the third set after leading 5-0. St. Vincent's went on a run to move in front 6-5 following an ace from Mary Sophia Fischer.
Dunn's kill knotted the set at 6-6 and sparked a 7-0 run during Mark Lusk's serve to give the Eagles a lead they never relinquished.
The margin grew to nine on three occasions during the set before Mount Paran sat at match point. Schwartz's kill off the assist from Kaitlyn Moran was the difference to help the Eagles advance to the quarterfinals.
"It feels great to advance into the next round," Chancy said. "We always seem to end facing the eventual state champion in the second round, so I'm happy we get to move on.
"I thought Paige Armstrong did a phenomenal job for us as our libero on defense. She was everywhere. Kara Dunn, Sarah Schwartz and Claire Jordan were on fire and all three were great for us on offense."
St. Vincent's coach Nichols St. Louis was proud of her team's effort in the match and eager to see what next season had in store for her squad.
"We're a young team with only one senior on the court, so I'm excited for the years to come," she said. "We hung with (Mount Paran) and did a good job."
