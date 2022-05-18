Mount Paran Christian posted the top finish of any Cobb County boys team following the conclusion of the state golf tournaments Tuesday.
The Eagles shot a team score of 30-over par 606 at Dogwood Golf Club in Austell, finishing second in the Class A Private tournament, 26 shots behind champion Prince Avenue Christian. Darlington was third (609), followed by Brookstone (613) and Wesleyan (616).
"Prince Avenue played unbelievable," Mount Paran coach Scott Varner said. "We played really well."
The Eagles trailed by 13 shots entering the second round, and Varner said the idea was to go out and win the tournament, but the round followed a similar scoring pattern as Day 1.
"We made the decision to play really aggressive," Varner said. "We started pretty well, but then a couple guys got in trouble."
Jace Butcher shot rounds of 71-71 to finish 2-under, third overall individually behind Prince Avenue's Hunter Smith (140) and Will Baker (141).
"Jace is just steady," Varner said.
Ethan Smith shot rounds of 79-73 to finish in a tie for 14th, followed by Tucker Thompson (76-81), Zach Peterson (80-78), Connor Bohn (77-78) and Cooper Thompson (83-84).
North Cobb Christian's John Brady Knight had rounds of 72-80 to tie Smith and four others for 14th at 8-over.
The Walton boys finished sixth in the Class AAAAAAA tournament at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, with a two-day total of 48-over 624. Milton (582) won the title, followed by Gainesville (597), Lambert (599), North Forsyth (604) and Lowndes (616). Harrison (628) finished 11th.
Gainesville's Ryan Davidson shot rounds of 70-70 to win the individual title at 4-under, one shot ahead of Milton's Rahul Rajendran.
Charlie Holloway led Walton with a tie for seventh after rounds of 75-72 to finish at 3-over. He was followed by Sam Gomeyac (81-76), Tyler Call (79-80), Thomas Freeland (78-83), Scott Crow (81-85) and Brooks Leingang (82-86)
Harrison was led by Matthew Render (76-81), Will Perkins (81-78), John Huffman (82-78), Carson Minnish (78-84), Walker Manuel (83-87) and Michael Bolick (91-86).
Allatoona finished 10th in the Class AAAAAA tournament on the Pine Lakes course at Jekyll Island Golf Club, shooting a team total of 76-over 652. Johns Creek (594) won, followed by Cambridge (603), Creekview (605), Glynn Academy (609) and Dalton (612).
Carrollton's Caleb Wall won the individual title with rounds of 69-72 to finish 3-under, one shot ahead of Dalton's Wyatt Brackett (70-72).
Jackson Stone led the way for Allatoona shooting rounds of 75-77 to finish in a tie for 18th at 8-over. He was followed by Jackson Morrell (79-86), Eli Howren (79-88), Caleb Chastain (85-83), Chandler Phillips (92-88) and Cameron Drew (86-95).
