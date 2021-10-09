KENNESAW – When Mount Paran Christian won its first Cobb County Championships three years ago, it followed by winning its first state championship.
Now the question is can the Lady Eagles double up again?
Mount Paran Christian secured a 25-13, 25-21 victory over Allatoona on Saturday at North Cobb High School to claim its second county title.
Perhaps a second state volleyball title is not out of reach for the No. 2 Lady Eagles. With region tournaments starting next week, Mount Paran (29-7) appears to be peaking at the right time.
“We definitely played better as the day went on, which is obviously awesome,” Mount Paran coach Selina Chancy said. “At the end of the day, we were playing together as a team, so we're proud of that. I'm proud of them for pulling that out.”
The Lady Eagles, who defeated Harrison to reach the title match, distributed the ball consistently to three different hitters with Kara Dunn leading with seven kills. Claire Jordan and Sarah Schwartz had six kills apiece, and Kaitlyn Moran had 20 assists.
Defensively, Dunn came through with a solo block and two block assists.
Allatoona (24-11) came into the match sluggish after staving off a Kennesaw Mountain rally to win its semifinal match only moments before. Mount Paran took advantage by taking the early lead and pulling away with a five-point run that put the Lady Eagles ahead 19-10.
“At the net, we were just way off,” Allatoona coach Joe Soley said. “We were jumping before they even hit the ball. When your timing is off, our defense is just getting smashed back there.”
The Lady Buccaneers settled in the second set and it was a different match. The two teams were evenly matched until the score was tied at 21-all. That's when the Lady Eagles took over.
Emma Kyle gave Mount Paran a 22-21 lead with a kill on the first pass. Then Kaitlyn Moran took serve and started with an ace. The Lady Eagles earned three match points when Allatoona was called for a double hit before Kyle clinched the match with a kill on a free ball.
“I think we've learned to be confident on the court (in the second set),” Chancy said. “Earlier in the season, we were playing like individuals. I noticed in the last week or two that the girls trust each other, and that everyone is going to do their job well. We are able to finish games because of that.”
For Allatoona, Addison McLarty finished with eight kills. Jackie Weller finished with five and Logan Kalinowski added four.
The Lady Buccaneers found themselves trailing 14-11 in the second set before making a run to tie it at 15-all. A McLarty kill, followed by a Weller kill, put Allatoona in front 17-15.
Allatoona held on to the lead before Mount Paran took it back at 21-20 on a combined block by Moran and Kyle.
