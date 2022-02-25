KENNESAW – Mount Paran Christian used a 21-5 point run in the first quarter to soar past Deerfield-Windsor 66-30 in Round 2 of the Class A Private state playoffs Friday.
The run was highlighted by a 3-pointer, a layup and a jump shot from Kara Dunn, who scored 19 points, as well as a layup, jump shot and free throw from Jessica Fields, who finished with 15.
The victory advanced Mount Paran to the state quarterfinals where they will travel to Trinity Christian on either Tuesday or Wednesday.
“We’re just taking it one game at a time, I think we’re playing well, playing hard and together.” Lady Eagles coach Stephanie Dunn said, “That's how we go into every game, with that mindset.”
Mount Paran started the second quarter with a 6-0 point run, highlighted by back-to-back jump shots from Katelyn Dunning, who added 12 points, and free throws from Dunn to build the lead to 27-5.
The Lady Eagles ended the first half with a 10-4 run highlighted by free throws from Shamaria Jennings and layups from Dunn, Fields, and Jada Harvey to increase their lead to 39-13.
Deerfield-Windsor started the third quarter with a 9-4 run, highlighted by two 3-pointers to pull within 43-22. Mount Paran answered with a 12-5 point run to end the quarter up 57-27. The run was highlighted by layups from Dunn, Fields, and Kitali Youmans.
