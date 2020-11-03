After a successful regular season, Mount Paran Christian’s softball team had to deal with some bad luck.
The Lady Eagles won the first game of their three-game home playoff series against Wesleyan. Then came Game 2.
Tied 5-all after seven innings, the teams ran of out daylight. Without lights on the field, the game had to be suspended.
Overnight rain brought more problems. Mount Paran’s field became unplayable, and the series had to be shifted to Wesleyan’s campus in Peachtree Corners.
“Losing home-field advantage was a disappointment to players and parents,” on-field coach Greg Giles said. “Going over there, there was the thought that, if we lost Game 2, momentum could swing.”
Mount Paran did lose Game 2 to Wesleyan, 6-5 in eight innings, but the momentum swing did not happen. Giles said Havalynn Abernathy, the only senior on the team, gave the team a pep talk.
“She filled the leadership role better than anyone I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching,” said Giles, who has coached softball for 15 years, as well as baseball for numerous years before it.
Mount Paran routed Wesleyan in Game 3, and it did not lose again it swept its way through Columbus to the Class A private-school state championship.
“A lot of schools gauge themselves against Wesleyan’s,” Giles said. “That victory created a confidence the team carried with it to the final four.”
The Lady Eagles started the final four with a 6-4 win over Prince Avenue Christian. Then, against Mount de Sales, they found themselves trailing 2-0 when sophomore Mallory Westbrook came to bat with the bases loaded.
“She drove the ball over the right-field wall (for a grand slam),” Giles said. “That lifted us.”
The 4-2 lead turned into a 7-3 win and put the Mount Paran into the state championship game. It had to wait until the next day to try to win the championship, and the players had all night to think about it.
All year, the Lady Eagles lived by the simple motto — one pitch at a time, one out at a time, one inning at a time — and it thrived on taking care of details. It helped them beat bigger schools like North Paulding, Allatoona and Ridgeland during their 27-4 season.
“We preached all summer and fall that we needed to do the little things to get to the big things,” Giles said. “We had to get the bunts down, we had to have the proper positioning. By midseason, we knew we were cooking.”
It was a season in which every player did something special, and Giles said that, after speaking with the team before the final game against Strong Rock Christian, he knew that would continue for at least one more day. He said there was no nervousness before the team took the field.
Mount Paran scored two runs in the first inning. Abernathy hit a home run to make it 3-0, and then pitcher Malayna Tamborra started locating her pitches. Strong Rock only got two soft-contact hits.
When Sara Hambrick hit a two-run triple to open the game up, Mount Paran began to know things were going its way.
Tamborra finished the three-game tournament 3-0 and struck out 39 batters over 21 innings.
“At the end of a tournament, only one team goes away happy,” Giles said. “After the game, I told the players to slow the moment down. Look at your coaches and parents. Soak it in.”
Mount Paran, which re-established its dormant softball program in 2016, is set up for success in 2021 and beyond.
Tamborra is only a sophomore and went 21-2 with a 0.98 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings. She also hit .462 with 30 RBIs.
Freshman Marian Collins, who batted No. 3 in the order, hit .574 and drove in 36 runs. She was even better in the postseason hitting .618 (21-of-34), which included at least two hits in every playoff game.
Westbrook (.362) and Hambrick (.410, 36 RBIs), who followed Collins in the order will also be back, as will Charlotte Smith, who hit .449 from the No. 2 spot in the lineup.
“The program continues to strive for excellence,” staff coach Kristy Hubbard said. “In a year of such uncertainty, it has been a blessing to watch these girls work so hard to achieve their goals. (The players) are great examples of true Christian athletes, both on and off the field.”
