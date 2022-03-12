MACON -- When Mount Paran Christian needed to get it done in the second half of Saturday's Class A Private state championship game against Hebron Christian on Saturday, it not only got it Dunn -- it got it Dunning.
Kara Dunn had 30 points and six rebounds, Katelyn Dunning dictated the pace while going 9-of-13 from the free-throw line down the stretch, and the Lady Eagles earned a 54-49 victory over the defending state champion at the Macon Coliseum.
It marked the first time in program history, and coach Stephanie Dunn was appreciative for all the work her squad did over the last five years to get to the top of the mountain.
"We were complete unknowns five years ago," she said. "It's all about our senior leadership. They bought in and put in lots of hard work.
In each of the last three years, Mount Paran (25-4) had lost to either the eventual state champion or the runner-up. This season, the team took on all comers regardless of classification.
In the end, all the preparation worked.
Mount Paran found a way to knock off nemesis Holy Innocents' in the semifinals and then took the championship away from Hebron after the Lady Lions (26-6) leaned on their ability to win close games in the playoffs following a third-place finish in Region 5A.
"They are scrappy and aggressive," Dunn said. "Hebron had the pieces. You don't win a state championship last year and come back again this year without them."
The lone returning starter from last year's Hebron team, Jesse Parrish, finished with 15 points and six rebounds Saturday, while Aubrey Beckham had 15 points and nine rebounds.
The duo helped Hebron control the game's tempo in the first half, giving the Lady Lions a 24-22 lead at halftime that did not sit well with Dunn.
"That was one of the things we talked about at halftime," she said. "We were not playing our style, and when we came out in the third quarter, we tried to force the tempo."
By speeding up the game, the Mount Paran offense got into a rhythm, and it helped in every aspect of the game. The Lady Eagles were able to get on the glass and limit the Lady Lions to one shot, and it helped set up the biggest run of the game.
Trailing 28-24, Mount Paran went on a 15-4 run over a 4=minute span to go up 39-33. It was the run where Kara Dunn, the Lady Eagles' 6-foot-1 Georgia Tech signee, took the game in her hands. She scored 12 of the 15 points during the run, allowing Mount Paran to take a 39-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
"Kara has been the kind of player who is selfless," said Stephanie Dunn, who earned her fourth state title as a coach after claiming three with St. Pius X. "She was that way for 2½ quarters, but she understood the moment. She can score and defend every position. She knew we needed it."
The alpha role is something Kara Dunn is still trying to get used to, but she said she knew it was what her team needed from her Saturday.
"I was hearing it from the (coaches)," she said. "I knew I needed to step out of my comfort zone, and I knew I was going to leave it all on the floor."
Dunn connected on a pair of free throws to give Mount Paran its biggest lead of the game at 44-38 with 4:15 to play. That set the team up to withstand a final surge from Hebron.
A basket by Parrish and two free throws from Amiya Porter cut the lead to 44-42. The lead was 46-43 when Dunn answered with a traditional three-point play and a free throw to put Mount Paran up 50-43 with 1:38 to play.
The final free throw made Dunn 10-of-15 from the line, and from that point on, Hebron kept the ball away from her.
That put the focus on Dunning, who, generously listed at 5-foot-4, stood the tallest, making six free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
It was the kind of performance Mount Paran needed after it struggled from the foul line against Holy Innocents' in the semifinals, making only eight of 20 in the fourth quarter. On Saturday, Mount Paran made 21 of 32 free throws, including 19 of 28 in the second half.
"The same way we talk about Kara, we talk about Katelyn Dunning," Stephanie Dunn said. "Being able to handle the ball, keep us calm and steady, and she steps up big in the big moments."
Immediately after the game the senior, who will play her college ball at West Georgia, could be seen outside the locker room holding the championship trophy like it was a newborn baby, and with a tear in her eye.
"I knew with the preparation we put in," Dunning said. "I knew I had it because we were all prepared."
