Kara Dunn continues to add to her legacy at Mount Paran Christian.
After leading the Lady Eagles to the Class A Private volleyball state title last November, the senior has continued to shine on the basketball court, scoring her 2,000th career point last week. Already the program's all-time scoring leader, she became the first Mount Paran basketball player to reach 2,000 points.
It took Dunn only 14 games into the season to reach the milestone, during a decisive 63-23 victory over Walker last Wednesday in which she put up 15 points.
“I knew that I was getting close, but I did not know that that was going to be the game that I was that close,” Dunn said. “When everyone started up their 2,000th point signs and stuff, it was a good surprise.
“It means that I have no limits basically.”
Stephanie Dunn, Mount Paran's coach and Kara's mother, said reaching the milestone was impressive.
“I guess the thing about Kara that makes her special is that she’s a very unselfish player,” Stephanie Dunn said. “She’s averaged close to four assists per game, so for her to still be able to score anywhere from 20 to 26 points over the past 3½years has been very special and very needed for our team.”
For the year, Kara Dunn is averaging 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. With only five games remaining in the regular season, she hopes to lead the Lady Eagles to the state title before she heads to Atlanta next fall to continue her basketball career at Georgia Tech.
With Kara's leadership and skillset, Stephanie Dunn said she believes the Lady Eagles will have a chance to achieve their goal and bring Mount Paran its first girls basketball state championship.
“I’m hoping that Kara will continue to play well and continue to make other players better on the court, which she has done over her time with us,” Stephanie Dunn said. “We are really hoping that she will walk away with not only a volleyball state championship, but a basketball one. We know that it is going to be hard to achieve with the tight teams that are in our classification, but it’s certainly our goal, and we feel like we have a good chance to do it.”
