Ethan Smith and Brody McQueen each shot 69 to help lead Mount Paran Christian to a nine-shot victory in the Cobb County Invitational earlier this week at City Club Marietta.
The Eagles shot a team total of 7-under par 277 in the two-day event, which saw teams played nine holes each day. Mount Paran shot 5-under on the second day to pull away from Harrison (286) and Walton (297).
“I thought it was a good couple of days,” Mount Paran coach Scott Varner said. “We used all six guys scores, which is pretty cool.”
North Cobb Christian’s JB Knight won the individual title, shooting a 5-under 66.
It was the second straight invitational victory for Mount Paran, which finished 22 strokes better than it did last year. Smith and McQueen tied for second, while Tucker Thompson, Sam Binkley and Zach Peterson each tied for eighth at 73, Jace Butcher was 14th with a 74 and Conner Bohn shot 81.
Harrison was led by Matthew Render, who finished fourth individually at 70. Sebastian Render and Kaiden Drum shot 72 to tie for fifth.
Other individual scores included Walton’s Thomas Freeland (72), Allatoona’s Eli Howaren (73), Pope’s Carter Davie (73) and Walton teammates Samuel Gomeyac (73) and the Raiders’ Tyler Call (76).
In the team standings, North Cobb Christian (313) was fourth, with Pope, Walker and Walton’s “B” team tying for fifth at 315, Allatoona (324), Mount Paran’s “B” team (327) and Hillgrove (337) rounded out the top 10.
