KENNESAW – For Mount Paran Christian, a not so perfect start turned out to be a near-perfect finish.
While it took the first half for the Lady Eagles to find their footing defensively in its Region 7A private school championship game against North Cobb Christian on Saturday, they were at full speed in the fourth quarter, outscoring their opponent 21-5 en route to a 61-40 victory.
All it took for Mount Paran to win its second straight region title was a defensive adjustment. North Cobb Christian had trouble once Mount Paran started playing zone. The switch allowed North Cobb Christian to tire, and Mount Paran closed the game on a 12-2 run while forcing six turnovers.
“That (defensive adjustment) kind of stumped them,” Mount Paran Christian coach Stephanie Dunn said. “We just started playing the way we play. We got up court, moved the ball around, took good shots and shots that we feel comfortable making. I think that was the difference in the fourth.”
Jessica Fields felt comfortable shooting in the second half for Mount Paran as she went 7 for 7 inside the paint to help put her team in command. She went on to finish the game with 25 points to go with eight rebounds.
Kara Dunn also found her stride after the break following a sluggish first half, finishing with 17 points and six boards. Shamaria Jenkins accounted for nine points and Katelyn Dunning added seven.
Mount Paran's zone defense also held North Christian leading scorer Brooke Moore to just four points in the final quarter, but she finished with 18 points with Lauryn Towns contributing with 13.
North Cobb Christian's two leading scorers did the bulk of their damage in the first half, and the team was shooting 51 percent while holding Mount Paran to 39. But with its shot selection limited, North Cobb Christian managed just 12 points in the second half.
“Coach (Stephanie) Dunn made a great adjustment coming out of half time, going zone on us,” North Cobb Christian coach Reggie Dixon said. “We haven't really struggled with a 2-3 zone, but today we did. We were right there ready to turn the corner, but it was the careless mistakes with the basketball. For three-and-a-half quarters, we played tough, and then we got winded.”
Trailing by a point going into the second half, Mount Paran started gaining momentum by opening the third quarter with seven unanswered points. Jenkins started it off by turning a steal into a layup. Fields followed with a three-point play and a jumper by Dunn at the 3:04 mark forced North Cobb Christian to call a timeout.
Towns hit a jumper for North Cobb Christian coming out of a timeout to cut Mount Paran's lead to four points. That was as close as it would get.
A late third quarter run by Mount Paran opened a 40-32 lead before Moore hit a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the frame to keep her squad in contention.
