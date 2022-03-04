BUFORD -- Sometimes, moments are too big for a freshman, but the special ones rise to the occasion.
That was the case for Mount Paran Christian's Jada Harvey.
The freshman forward made two free throws and came down with the biggest offensive rebound of the game to help the Lady Eagles hold off a Holy Innocents' comeback and win 53-50 on Friday in the Class A Private state semifinals at Buford City Arena.
The win sent Mount Paran (24-4) into the state championship game for the first time. It will face the winner of Saturday's semifinal between Galloway and Hebron Christian for the title March 12 at the Macon Coliseum.
Mount Paran coach Stephanie Dunn said getting the opportunity to win the state championship was something the team started preparing for in fall practice.
"We were seeking a championship," she said. "That was our goal this year. We have one more to go. That was our chant in the locker room."
Holy Innocents' (27-3) had become a nemesis of Mount Paran over the last few years. Twice in the previous three, the three-time state champion Lady Bears knocked the Lady Eagles out of the playoffs, including last year in the second round.
The fact that Mount Paran was finally able to get the job done against what has become a regular rival was not lost on Dunn.
"They are a great team," she said. "They have great players who we will watch on Saturdays (in college), but it was our belief in our preparation. We thought we were right there."
It was also the belief in Harvey, who Dunn called the team's "X" factor.
"We've been working with (Harvey) all season," she said. "We knew she was ready and we knew nobody had really seen her. It was all about getting her used to the speed and tempo of the game, because she's not afraid of the moment. After the game, I grabbed her and hugged her and told her, 'See, I told you it was time for your moment.'"
Harvey's moment allowed Mount Paran to close out a game it dominated for much of the 32 minutes of regulation, but struggles at the foul line allowed Holy Innocents' to gradually crawl back into the game. The Lady Eagles shot only 8-of-20 from the line in the second half and 11-of-24 for the game.
Mount Paran led 38-30 at the half and built the advantage to as many as 17 -- 36-19 -- at the midway point of the third quarter. Seven straight Holy Innocents' points had cut the lead to 10 before Harvey made her only field goal of the game to end the run and make it 38-26. The Lady Bears then cut it to eight to close the period.
Freshman forward Jessica Fields, who finished with a game-high 23 points, made the first two baskets of the fourth quarter to push the lead back to 12 at 42-30, and from that point on, it was a struggle for Mount Paran to close it out.
A 3-pointer by Naja Reeves, who finished with nine points, pulled Holy Innocents' within 47-42 with 3 minutes to play. At one point, Mount Paran had turned over the ball on six straight possessions, and when the Lady Bears' Hailee Swain scored on a putback and was fouled, the free throw cut the Lady Eagles' lead to 49-46, leading to Harvey's big plays.
Mount Paran opened the game by scoring the first eight points on two short jumpers by Fields and a jumper and pair of free throws by Kara Dunn, who finished with 14 points. A 3 by Swain, who led Holy Innocents' with 20 points, pulled the Lady Bears within 12-9, but a Fields layup and Dunn free throw had the Lady Eagles up 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Defense was the calling card in the second quarter as Mount Paran led only 23-17 at the half.
The Lady Eagles opened the second half like the first, using a putback by Dunn, a Fields layup and a three-point play by Katelyn Dunning to score the first seven points. A Dunning 3, along with a layup and a free throw from Dunn, pushed the run to 13-2 to begin the third quarter.
