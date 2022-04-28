KENNESAW -- The members of the Mount Paran Christian baseball team who had dates for Friday's prom can attend the dance with a clear mind.
They will not have to go home early to prepare for a potential Game 3 on Saturday. The Eagles (25-2) played a day before the rest of the Class A Private bracket to avoid the conflict with the dance and swept Providence Christian 10-0 and 7-1 on Thursday.
In fact, Mount Paran played Game 1 like the dance was Thursday rather than Friday. The Eagles sent 12 batters to the plate in the second inning, scoring nine runs to help shorten the game to five innings.
Tyler Minnick hit a two-run home run, Josh Fitzpatrick had two doubles and an RBI in the inning and Tate McKee hit a two-run home run and an RBI double. The trio backed Jake Tucker's strong outing. He pitched a complete game, allowed four runs and struck out five.
Game 2 came with a little more of a struggle.
Providence pitcher Carson Tillotson and Mount Paran's Paul Farley locked in a pitchers duel. Tillotson was able to keep the Eagles off balance enough to keep it a 3-1 game through six innings. Mount Paran helped by leaving 11 runners on base.
"We've got to get guys in," Mount Paran coach Kyle Reese said. "We've done that a lot this year. We get guys on second and third and then our batters start umpiring instead of hitting. We've got to get going in the playoffs."
Farley kept the situation from getting any closer. After giving up two hits and a run in the first inning, he locked in and gave up only two hits the rest of the way. However, he did have to wriggle out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth.
After opening the inning with two of his 11 strikeouts, he gave up a hit and back-to-back walks. The walks were the first two batters in which Farley had reached three-ball counts in his 90-pitch complete-game effort, and it was then he needed to be reminded not to do too much.
"He never loses focus," Reese said. "But sometimes he tries to do a little too much."
After a mound visit, Farley induced a ground ball to shortstop to get out of the inning.
Heading to the top of the seventh, Providence Christian (10-16) made a pitching change, and it allowed the Mount Paran bats to finally get going. McKee opened with a single. Pierce Crane was hit by a pitch and then both runners were moved up with a sacrifice bunt by Kyle Crisp.
Garrett Droege was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and then despite the infield playing in and a fast playing surface on the artificial turf, Reese called for Nick Germain to lay down a squeeze bunt.
"It's all in the jump," Reese said. "If we can get a good jump, we tell our guys they can bunt it right back to the pitcher. It's really on the runner rather than the hitter."
Germain laid down a perfect bunt right back to the pitcher. McKee scored an insurance run for a 4-1 lead, and then Adams' double to center brought in two more to give Farley all the cushion he needed.
Mount Paran will now wait to see which team it will play in Round 2. The Eagles will host the winner of Savannah Country Day and Tattnall Square on Wednesday.
