MACON -- With 2:16 left in the first quarter, Mount Paran Christian forward Jessica Fields picked up her third foul. Moments later, point guard Jacalyn Myrthil picked up her second foul.
For some teams, that might signal disaster in a state championship game.
Not for the Eagles.
Ciara Alexander moved into the middle, went 7-of-10 from the field and pulled down six rebounds in the first half to help Mount Paran build a 31-22 halftime lead. Then, when Fields got back on the floor in the third quarter, the rout was on.
The Eagles cruised past Banks County for a 67-44 victory in Thursday's Class AA state championship game at the Macon Coliseum, bringing the program its second straight title.
Alexander finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Fields scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half and added nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks as Mount Paran (32-1) dominated Banks County (28-4) in every aspect of the game.
"I know we play team basketball," coach Stephanie Dunn said. "We are interchangeable in a lot of ways. That means, when Jessica goes out, Ciara becomes the middle. When Jacalyn goes out, Kitali (Youmans) becomes the point guard."
When Mount Paran won the Class A Private championship in 2022, it did so with a roster primarily made up of seniors. This year's squad showcased mainly underclassmen -- Alexander is the only upperclassman as a junior -- and the entire team is expected to return in the fall to try for a three-peat.
"We'll take it one year at a time," said Dunn, whose team became the first Cobb County girls team to repeat since McEachern won four in a row from 2014-17.
Fields is looking at a bigger picture.
"I'm going for four in a row," she said. "We're going to get three for (Alexander), but I'm going for four."
When Fields left the game and had to sit for nearly a quarter-and-a-half, Dunn said she did not have to say a word to her.
Dunn did not have to. Fields said she sat on the bench and fumed. She knew she had to play smarter and stay out of foul trouble, but now she was letting her team down. She vowed to make up for it in the second half.
"I wanted to get back on the floor," said Fields, whose brother, Chicago Bears and Harrison High alum quarterback Justin Fields, was among those in attendance. "I was watching what Ciara was doing, and I knew I had to help my team."
Dunn said the message at the half was get the ball inside, and Fields took full advantage. The sophomore scored 15 points of the Eagles' 21 points in the third quarter. The other six points came from Alexander as the duo pushed the lead to 52-33 heading to the final period.
Combined, Fields and Alexander shot 20-of-28 from the floor and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line.
"We've seen this ability (from Alexander) all year," Dunn said. "She's done it against some of the top talent in the state. All week, I challenged her to finish, to dominate. She finished with 26 and Jessica had 23. That's about right."
For the game, Mount Paran shot 59.1% (26-of-44) from the floor, assisted on 19 of 26 made field goals, outrebounded Banks County 32-21 and outscored the Leopards 40-20 in the paint.
For Alexander, despite her big day, it was all about the other players around her making it possible.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity to compete," she said. "This is what we wanted to be."
As impressive as the offense was, the defense may have been even better.
Banks County came in as a good shooting team from distance, but Mount Paran put pressure on the ball everywhere on the floor. At times, the Eagles extended their perimeter defense to 8 or 10 feet behind the high school 3-point line and never let the Leopards get into any kind of a shooting rhythm.
"We knew they had excellent shooters," Dunn said. "We couldn't afford to give them a glimpse of that basket, because they would make them."
Mount Paran held Banks County to 37% (19-of-51) from the floor and only 2-of-8 from behind the arc. The Eagles outrebounded the Leopards 23-12 on the defensive glass and finished with 10 blocks and seven steals.
Mount Paran scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter -- highlighted by Isabella Ramirez's third 3-pointer of the game -- to build the lead to 61-33. Another six-point run moments later gave the Eagles their biggest advantage of 32 points -- 67-35 -- before Banks County scored the last nine points of the game.
Ramirez finished with nine points and six assists, Youmans finished with six points and Myrthil added three points and six rebounds.
Ryleigh Murphy led Banks County with 14 points, while Addison Hoard added 10.
Early on, it seemed like Banks County might be the quicker team, and after it got Mount Paran into foul trouble, it looked like the Leopards may be ready to take control, Alexander, though, quickly stepped in with six points and a driving layup to help the Eagles take an 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Banks County cut the lead to 26-20 with 1:56 left in the half, but Mount Paran scored five straight points -- four by Alexander. The first basket came on a layup as she was fouled. Alexander missed the free throw, but Jada Harvey was there to grab the offensive rebound and fed Alexander back under the basket for another lay-in.
From there, Banks County never got that close again.
"One of the positives with this team -- while they are young, they have a level of maturity," said Dunn, who is now a five-time champion after winning three titles at St. Pius X. "They knew what to do. It was team basketball."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.