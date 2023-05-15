Freshman Sebastian Bolivar’s three-set comeback victory lifted Mount Paran Christian to a 3-2 victory over Fellowship Christian to win the Class AA title on Saturday at Rome Tennis Center.
The win secured the Eagles their first state title in program history.
Bolivar lost the first set 2-6, but came back to win the second 6-4, sending the match to a deciding third set. The final set went to a tiebreaker where Bolivar went up 6-5 and hit a forehand ball across court just out of reach to win the match.
“I have never seen a freshman soak up the energy of the crowd as much as he did,” Mount Paran coach Jason Beard said. “We had our starting lineup from last year’s final four and gained some really good freshmen that made us a really deep team.”
“We have come close a few times, but this championship has a special meaning and I am really proud of these guys. The first in (program) history is a major accomplishment.”
The Eagles started strong with Dilon Santana winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
The No.1 doubles team of Ben Moultrie and Angelo Touma won 6-0, 6-4, to set the stage for Bolivar.
“The entire experience was a rollercoaster of emotions,” Beard said. “Thought you were in a good spot, then you get down, and back up again, and then down all over again.
“The only thing to overcome was not getting ahead of ourselves and playing one match at a time. The drive and will were there, it was just a matter of getting the guys to see the finish line.”
