The Mount Paran Christian boys tennis team defeated Deerfield-Windsor 3-1 in the second round of the Class A Private playoffs on Monday.

The victory sends the Eagles into the state quarterfinals where they will play the winner of Pinecrest Academy and Heritage, Newnan in a match to be played by May 3.

The doubles teams of Ben Moultrie and Angelo Touma, along with Joseph Ferary and Giovanni Ferary as they both won 6-1, 6-1.

Baker Watson won the deciding match 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Kell 3, Glynn Academy 2: The Longhorns made the long road trip and came home with a second-round victory in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.

Kell will face the winner of Evans and Centennial in a state quarterfinals in a match to be played by May 3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Monday

Cambridge 6, Pope 0: The Lady Greyhounds season came to a close with a Class AAAAAA state quarterfinal loss to the Lady Bears.

Pope finished the season 13-6-1.

