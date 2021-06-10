MARIETTA -- Mount Paran Christian's baseball team was honored Wednesday night by the Marietta City Council after winning the program’s first state title in May.
The Eagles went on to win the Class A Private state championship after defeating Wesleyan in the first two games in the best-of-three series. They shut out the Wolves 4-0 in Game 1 and 3-0 in Game 2 -- the only two games in which Wesleyan was held scoreless all season.
The team was honored by Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin. The Mount Paran campus is in the northwest corner of the city limits, bordering Kennesaw.
“Congratulations to each and everyone of you,” Tumlin said. “Mount Paran, you are a part of the Marietta family, and we are very proud of you.”
Along with winning the state title, the Eagles went 29-4 overall and 12-0 in Region 7A.
Mount Paran coach Kyle Reese said the team had a .331 average as a group with 23 home runs and outscored its opposition 232-60, while the pitching staff combined for a 1.20 ERA with 284 strikeouts, 62 walks and 13 shutouts in 215 innings pitched.
“Just to be recognized by this group is pretty awesome,” Reese said. “When the community and the city council get together to recognize your hard work, it’s an honor.
“We are thrilled the trophy is here in Cobb County, and come October, we will start flipping tires and doing all that fun stuff that got us to this point. So that’s the plan -- the plan is to bring another one back.”
