Mount Paran Christian on Wednesday announced new additions to the school’s boys basketball and cheerleading coaching staffs.
Chuck Frierson is taking over as the Eagles' basketball coach, replacing Greg Phillips, who is moving to Christian Heritage School in Dalton to serve as its girls coach. Frierson coached Mount Paran’s junior varsity and boys varsity teams under Phillips for six years.
Phillips leaves with a 65-106 record over the last seven seasons, including a 4-20 mark this past year.
A standout high school player in Massachusetts, Frierson went on to play Division II college basketball at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. After transferring to and graduating from Dominican College in New York, he played professional basketball overseas for 11 years.
Along with Frierson, Mount Paran added three varsity cheerleading coaches in Shelley Ray, McKenzie Rutan and Nikki Hamilton.
All three cheerleading coaches have experience in either coaching or cheerleading.
Ray won back-to-back state championships while at South Forsyth High School, while Rutan, who was a cheerleader at Georgia, is a former five-time cheerleading world champion with the Stingray Allstars.
Ray and Rutan will replace former coach Paige Johnson, who led the program to 10 straight Class A state championships.
Hamilton, a former cheerleader in high school and college, replaces Catina Taliaferro, who was the assistant varsity cheerleading coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.