The bat and the pitching arm of Cam Collier will be key Friday as Mount Paran Christian opens the Class A Private championship series against a talent-rich Wesleyan team at Coolray Field in Lawwrenceville.
Former Mount Paran Christian standout Cam Collier, now at Chipola College in Florida, has been named to the preseason USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award watch list.
Cam Collier celebrates after hitting a two-run triple during the first game of Mount Paran Christian’s Class A Private state championship series against Wesleyan at Coolray Field on Friday.
Special — Anthony Stalcup
The bat and the pitching arm of Cam Collier will be key Friday as Mount Paran Christian opens the Class A Private championship series against a talent-rich Wesleyan team at Coolray Field in Lawwrenceville.
Special - Anthony Stalcup
Mount Paran’s Cam Collier (44) throws to first for the out in Monday’s state playoff game against Tattnall Square. (Photo: Anthony Stalcup)
Mount Paran's Cam Collier throws to first for an out in Monday's Class A Private state quarterfinal game against Tattnall Square.
Special - Anthony Stalcup
Mount Paran's Cam Collier (44) catches the flyball in Wednesday's state playoff game against Hebron. (Photo: Anthony Stalcup)
Former Mount Paran Christian School standout Cam Collier was added to USA Baseball's preseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award.
Collier, who is in his freshman season at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida, was one of 55 to make the list for the award given to the nation's best amateur baseball player.
Representing the National Junior College Athletic Association, Collier is bidding to become just the third player from a non-NCAA Division I school to win the award, after former major league pitcher Alex Fernandez (1990) and current Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper (2010).
Collier, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound infielder and pitcher at Chipola, is hitting .324 with four home runs and 12 RBIs through 13 games. He had also pitched two shutout innings for the Indians, striking out five.
Collier led Mount Paran to the Class A Private state championship last season before. He batted .434 with 13 home runs, 40 RBIs and 19 stolen bases, while also pitching 49 innings with a 6-0 record, 0.71 ERA and 76 strikeouts.
The son of former major league utility player Lou Collier, Cam Collier was set to be a junior at Mount Paran this year, but he graduated early to make himself eligible for the 2022 major league draft.
Three of the other non-NCAA Division I players on the Golden Spikes list are high school players from the metro-Atlanta area – Buford pitcher Dylan Lesko, Mays infielder Termarr Johnson and Wesleyan outfielder Druw Jones.
Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada also made the list.
“We could not be more excited to kick off the amateur baseball season with the announcement of the 55-player Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list,” USA Baseball CEO Paul Seiler said in a release. “The athletes on this year’s initial watch list represent a tremendous amount of talent and character. We are looking forward to watching their journeys unfold during what is sure to be one of the most thrilling and competitive seasons of amateur baseball to date.”
The last Georgia player to win the Golden Spikes Award was former Mercer standout and current Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.