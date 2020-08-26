Former Mount Paran Christian volleyball player Bella Ferary was awarded a $1,000 LakePoint Sports C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S. scholarship for her efforts at the sports complex over the course of her career.
Ferary, who graduated from Mount Paran this past May, will receive the aid to go towards paying for her college education at Georgia State, where she will continue her athletic career as a walk-on beach volleyball player.
“I was very grateful because, coming in as a walk-on, I was still looking for financial support,” said Ferary, who will be joined at Georgia State by her twin sister, Angel. “I felt like all my hard work paid off.”
Bella Ferary was introduced to the scholarship by her mother. She felt as if it was only right to apply since she considered the LakePoint complex in Emerson her second home, adding that it was the place where she started her beach volleyball career.
“I played my first beach volleyball tournament there, so applying for this scholarship made me excited,” Ferary said.
Ferary was one of two athletes awarded the LakePoint scholarship. She joins Madison, Mississippi, baseball player Christopher Snopek, who is attending Harvard.
LakePoint asked each athlete to write a 300-word essay, provide their academic credentials, a letter of recommendation, highlights from a game played on the sports campus and any extracurricular activities they were involved in.
“I wrote about positivity because I always remember how one of my coaches told me to stay positive,” Ferary said.
Ferary started playing indoor volleyball in 2012, and beach volleyball in 2016. As a new beach volleyball player, Ferary said she did not win many games, and that started to take a toll on her.
“In the beginning, I never won much because I was new,” Ferary said. “My coach told me it was also a mental game, and once I considered that, my career started to soar.”
Positivity and mental strength are two things Ferary said she constantly focuses on while playing. She said those things have helped her achieve a lot throughout her playing career.
Her junior year at Mount Paran, the Lady Eagles' volleyball won the Class A state championship. Her senior year, she and her sister won an AAU national beach volleyball championship.
Ferary and her sister were also part of Mount Paran's state championship track and field team in the spring of 2019.
While Georgia State's beach volleyball team has not practiced yet, Ferary is still looking to add to that list of accomplishments once she starts playing for the Panthers.
“I really hope we get a chance to play this season,” Ferary said. “Our goal is to make it to the national championship and win.”
Ferary is also excited to learn more about the mental side of the college game and grow in the area of leadership.
“Even though I am only a freshman this season, my personal goal is to become a leader,” Ferary said.
