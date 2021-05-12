KENNESAW -- With Mount Paran Christian's success in the early rounds of the state playoffs it had been nearly a month since Tate McKee had started a game.
It didn't matter.
McKee was sharp from the game's first batter and pitched six strong innings to help lead the Eagles to a 5-4 victory over Tattnall Square on Wednesday, and the program's first Class A Private state semifinal appearance since the 2014 season. It also kept the two-time defending state champion Trojans from making their sixth straight trip to the final four.
"He was light's out," Mount Paran coach Kyle Reese said. "When you go to a Game 3 and get that kind of performance you can't say enough. If you make pitches you are going to the final four. If not, season's over and you are flipping hamburgers."
McKee allowed only two earned runs, struck out eight and had only one bad inning. In the fourth, Russ Miller led off with a home run and then Cooper McMullen and D.J. Willis followed with base hits. With one out, an error allowed McMullen to score, and then Clay Rowland brought in Willis with an RBI double. McKee got out of the inning by inducing a ground ball to second to end the inning with a 5-4 lead. He kept Tattnall off the scoreboard in the fifth and sixth before turning the game over to Cam Collier to get the last three outs.
Collier had thrown a 92-pitch complete game to win Game 2 on Monday and had 28 pitches remaining before reaching the Georgia High School Association's weekly limit. There were other possible arms available in the bullpen, but Reese said when he looked at Collier he heard everything he needed to make the decision.
"He said, 'I want the ball,'" Reese said. "I said, 'Well, let's see what you've got.'"
It wasn't without its anxious moments, but Collier got the job done. He got a popout on the first pitch, then hit Hunter Alexander. Carter Fink walked, and then after getting a strikeout, McMullen walked to load the bases. With a 2-2 count, Collier got a fastball past Willis for strike three to end the game.
"That's what it's supposed to be like this time of year," Reese said. "Two good baseball teams."
Mount Paran will travel to Fellowship Christian on Saturday to start the series with a doubleheader. If necessary, a third game will be on Monday. Considering the Eagles don't have a single senior in the starting lineup, Reese is enjoying watching his young squad grow.
"(Advancing to the final four is) huge," he said. "They're in some new territory when it comes to pressure. You can't simulate a Game 3 in the state quarterfinals. You have to live through that."
The whole squad was loose coming into the game and after McKee got Tattnall out 1-2-3 in the first, the offense got all the runs it would need in the first two innings.
Alex Adams started the first with a walk and Collier followed with a double to left. After Jake Tucker brought in Adams with a grounder to first, Tyler Minnick brought home Collier with a single to left. Minnick would eventually come around to score on a single by Luke Dotson.
In the second inning, Kyle Crisp and Adams singled and both would score on Tucker's two-out, two-run double to center that just missed being a home run.
From that point on, Mount Paran's bats went cold getting only four hits the rest of the way. The Eagles had chances to blow the game open in the third and the fourth innings but left the bases loaded both times. However, they may have been on the end of a bad call that cost them at least one run.
With the bases loaded and one out in the third, Reese put on the squeeze play to try to score Dotson from third. Crisp put down the bunt in front of the mound forcing Fink, Tattnall's starting pitcher, to field the ball and toss it to the catcher in one motion. Dotson appeared to avoid the tag, but was called out on the bang-bang play. Nick Germain followed with an infield single to deep shortstop before Tattnall got out of the inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.