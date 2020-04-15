Brooks Anderson remembers the moment.
Fishing as part of the Mount Bethel Christian high school team on Lake Eufaula along the Alabama and Georgia state line, Anderson said he was starting to lose faith in his team's chances.
A three-hour fog delay had deemed all the practice he had done in different conditions moot. Two hours into the tournament, he had only caught one fish.
That is when a monster hit his line.
"It was a surreal moment," Anderson said. "When it hit my line, it just went deadweight."
A normal tournament bass is between 2 and 3 pounds, but the one Anderson caught was 6. It was the biggest fish he caught all season, and it helped lead him to one of his three tournament victories of the season.
For his efforts, Anderson was named to the Bassmaster High School All-State team.
Anderson was one of 49 across the country to earn all-state honors, and he was one of only two from Georgia. It also was the second time he had earned all-state honors.
In May, Anderson will find out if he has made the prestigious 12-member Bassmaster All-American team. He said this year presents a better opportunity than last.
"I had a lot more top finishes and was more consistent this year," Anderson said.
In addition to the win at Lake Eufaula, Anderson added wins at Lake Lanier and Lake Clarksville. If he is selected an All-American, he will be invited to compete in the Bassmaster All-American High School Bass Tournament held during the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest, which is currently scheduled to take place June 5-9 on Lake Fork in Quitman, Texas.
It would be a fitting way to close Anderson's high school career, as he earned a fishing scholarship to Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs. He plans on studying business or marketing, with the hopes of eventually working for one of the many companies in the fishing world.
Anderson is looking forward to the new challenge in college, which he said really begins to separate the levels of competition. He hopes it prepares him to take on the top amateurs and professionals in the Bassmasters series upon graduation.
