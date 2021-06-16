Mount Bethel Christian Academy is hosting a four-day baseball camp starting June 21, open to players in grades 1-12.
The camp will be directed by Mount Bethel coach Eric McAfee and will be run in conjunction with the U.S. Baseball Academy.
Hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning sessions will be offered. Each session will last 90 minutes, and the camp will be four and a half hours each day.
Players are responsible for bringing their own equipment depending on the session.
“The main focus of our camp is just improving their game,” director of U.S. Baseball Academy Cody Nelson said. “That way when they are playing games and doing travel ball, they have the basic fundamentals down and are able to build off of those.”
COVID-19 safety measures will be in effect for players, coaches and spectators, and the U.S. Baseball Academy is committed to providing a safe playing environment for everyone.
If you have any questions, please visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 886-622-4487.
Registration is now open, and space is limited. Parents can save $30 through June 21 by applying the discount code ‘SUMMER30’ at checkout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.