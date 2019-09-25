Mount Bethel Christian senior Jordan Meka, one of Cobb County’s best basketball talents, announced Tuesday that he would be stay close to home and play for Josh Pastner at Georgia Tech.
The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward will join the Yellow Jackets’ frontcourt next season, where his high school coach thinks he can immediately contribute.
“They’re getting an elite defender,” Cal Boyd said. “He’s a very versatile defender, he can guard on the perimeter and he can certainly protect the rim. He’s extremely athletic, he’s long, he’s got a 7-foot-1 wingspan. I think he’s got to continue to work on his shot, but he’s very good at finishing around the rim.”
Boyd is familiar with what it takes to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He played at Wake Forest following his own standout high school career at the original Campbell High School.
Mount Bethel also has its own ties to Georgia Tech. Boyd's son, Cameron, is a freshman walk-on with the Yellow Jackets, while the school's former athletic director, Roger Kaiser, is a former Georgia Tech great who had his No. 21 retired in 1961.
Meka said he was “200% committed” to the Yellow Jackets in a Twitter post late Tuesday afternoon. He is a three-star prospect and the No. 198 prospect in the class of 2020 according to 247Sports. He is the 11th-ranked player in Georgia.
“I think Tech is getting a player that they don’t exactly have,” Boyd said. “Just in terms of all the things he brings to the table from a defensive standpoint.”
Meka's announcement came a little over two weeks after he revealed his top 10 through social media. The other finalists were Alabama, Auburn, Connecticut, Georgia, Kansas, Kennesaw State, Murray State, Vanderbilt and VCU.
Ultimately, Georgia Tech, the first team to offer Meka a scholarship when he was a freshman, won out. Meka is the first commitment in the Yellow Jackets' 2020 recruiting class.
Meka is from Yaounde, Cameroon, and came to the United States as a 14-year-old. Since then, he has made himself an integral part of the Mount Bethel program, helping the Eagles to back-to-back Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association state championships in 2017 and '18.
Meka also has made an impact off the court according to Boyd.
“He’s really invested himself in the Mount Bethel community,” Boyd said. “The families here really love him. He’s been great with the lower-school kids. He’s a good player, but a better person.”
Through his junior year, Meka has scored 1,480 points, grabbed 643 rebounds and blocked 369 shots. Now, with his college future settled, he will have the opportunity to enjoy his final year in high school and attempt to add more on-the-court success to his already impressive career.
“He did it the right way,” Boyd said. “He didn’t rush through any of this, but, at the same time, it’s nice that he has this behind him so he can go out and enjoy his senior year and not have to worry about his college decision.”
