MARIETTA — Mount Bethel Christian is a win away from its first volleyball state championship.
The Lady Eagles swept Area 6A rival Mount Vernon in three sets Saturday night to stake a claim to a spot in the Class A state championship match at the LakePoint Sports complex in Emerson. Mount Bethel will play Tallulah Falls on Friday at 3 p.m.
“That was very exciting,” Lady Eagles coach Paul Stevens said. “Credit to Mount Vernon. They made a lot of changes to what we were doing, and we had to adjust on the fly.”
Mount Vernon (19-19) led by as much as 7-3 and 12-8 in the first set and even had a chance to win it at 24-23 before Mount Bethel (35-13) rallied to get the next three points and ice the first set behind the serve of Hallie Kaiser.
“Our girls gutted it out with three straight points to take that first set, and even in that third (set), we had a lead and almost let it get away from us, but they just gutted it out," Stevens said.
“They just wanted it so bad.”
Mount Bethel rallied in the second set, down 9-8 before a run keyed by nine straight points on serves from Annie Dinschel. The Lady Eagles went on to coast to a 25-12 win before the final intermission.
Mount Bethel built an 18-14 lead in the third set and held on as Mount Vernon drew to within a point at 24-23, but the Lady Eagles held on for the 25-23 win that iced the match.
“We have such great senior leadership on this team,” Stevens said. “We have six seniors, but even more than that, the underclassmen have rallied together. This team is so strongly bonded, and they’ve learned to just feed off each other.
“It doesn’t matter who makes a great play, whether it’s a great serve, a dig, a kill, a great block, a set, whatever. Our team goes crazy for each other. That’s what makes this team special. They want to win not just for themselves as much as they want to win for each other.”
One of those seniors, Caroline Smallwood, led the team with eight kills and three aces. She also added 11 assists.
“I’m just so proud," Smallwood said. "I’m so excited. I’m so proud of where we are, and our fight. I’m so happy.”
Smallwood said her team “put everything into” the effort Saturday night, and, as a result, the team that had never won a state playoff match before is a victory away from earning the big trophy.
“We played like we had nothing to lose,” Smallwood said. “We just gave it everything.”
Smallwood said Stevens exhorted her teammates during a timeout when Mount Vernon led early, telling them to keep their eyes on the goal.
“He said we really have to give it all and that it could be the last game of our season,” Smallwood said. “We put our minds to it and we did it.”
Now, she is excited about the chance to play for a championship.
“I’m so impressed with us,” Smallwood said. “It’s all thanks to coach Stevens. He really is the key to our success. He’s amazing.”
Addie Eiland had six kills and Hannah Leerssen five for Mount Bethel.
“We had 27 kills as a team, and the kill totals were eight, five, six, two, one, one,” Stevens said. “We were getting kills from a lot of different people, which is great.”
Kaiser had 13 assists and Maggie Minear paced Mount Bethel with three blocks.
