EMERSON -- Mount Bethel Christian’s bid for a state championship ended Friday with a four-set loss to Tallulah Falls in the Class A title match at LakePoint Sports' Champions Center.
The Lady Eagles (36-14) led at points in all four sets, but they were unable to sustain many of those advantages outside of their second-set victory. Serving was also key, with aces from both teams prevalent throughout the match.
“We played hard and gave them everything we had,” Mount Bethel coach Paul Stevens said. “We knew we had to win the serve, serve-receive battle, and unfortunately, we did not. We had big leads in each of the first three sets, but we let it get away from us in two of them.”
Mount Bethel started the championship match strong, jumping out to a 10-3 lead in the first set with a kill from Addie Eiland. Eiland led the Lady Eagles in kills this season with 463 and was active early Saturday.
Tallulah Falls (35-11) went on a run, though, knotting the score at 11-all on Kitty Rodenas’ kill. Tied again at 16-all, an ace from the Addie McCoy ignited the Lady Indians' offense for a 9-4 run and 25-20 set victory.
After losing the first set, Mount Bethel built another lead in the second set, this time an 18-10 advantage secured by a kill from Eiland and Caroline Smallwood’s powerful spike.
The Lady Eagles staved off an 11-3 rally, and behind a critical block from Sam Karel and a kill from Smallwood, they won the second set 27-25.
“We were doing better with serve, serve-receive at that point,” Stevens said. “I told them they can’t play with fear. There was a brief moment in that second set where I felt like we were playing a little tentative and scared. I said fear was our enemy, and they have to believe in themselves and their teammates. They did that in the second set, and I was pleased to see them overcome that adversity.”
The third set was another instance of Mount Bethel building a lead and then surrendering it. The Lady Eagles jumped out 12-7 and forced a Tallulah Falls timeout. Out of that timeout, though, the Lady Indians scored 16 consecutive points, en route to a 25-14 set win and a the overall match lead.
The fourth set was close all the way through, with Karel giving Mount Bethel a 9-8 lead with a hard kill at the net over McCoy. Another kill from Eiland gave the Lady Eagles a 13-12 advantage midway through the set, but it was their final lead of the night.
Ultimately, Two straight aces from McCoy gave Tallulah Falls the state championship victory.
“If we manage to hold onto those leads, it is a different outcome,” Stevens said. “At the end of the day, I am so proud of these girls and the season they’ve had. I know it stings right now, but when a little bit of time passes, they will look back on this season as a whole and what they accomplished. I know they will hold their heads high.”
