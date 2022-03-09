Mount Bethel Christian boys basketball coach Cal Boyd will be bringing his experience in the sport with him as a commentator for Saturday’s boys and girls Class AAAAAAA state championship games.
Boyd will present the color commentary during the girls championship game between Harrison and Norcross and the boys final between Norcross and Berkmar as part of live streams on the NFHS Network.
Boyd will bring his nearly 600 high school games worth of experience as a coach to the broadcast and the insight of what it means to be both a player and a coach in the big moments. As a coach, he has worked at Walker, Westminster, Pace Academy and Greater Atlanta Christian before coming to Mount Bethel.
Most recently, Boyd led Mount Bethel to Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association state championships in 2017 and ‘18, and he led the Eagles to the Class A Private final four in the program’s first year in the Georgia High School Association in 2019.
As a player, Boyd was on the 1981-82 Campbell team that won a state championship, then went on to play collegiately at Wake Forest.
In addition, he is no stranger to the microphone.
“I’ve done games in the ACC tournament, so (the state tournament) is something I can take,” Boyd said. “I look forward to doing it.”
Boyd said the girls game, which will have Harrison going for the program’s first state championship against perennial power Norcross — looking for its fourth title, but its first since 2013 — will be a matchup of styles.
“Harrison has players that are good at shooting 3s,” Boyd said. “It’s not just one or two players, but a good majority of them. Norcross is more athletic and finishes the rim more often. If Norcross can play pressure defense and make (Harrison) uncomfortable, it can win.”
Boyd said he is also looking forward to seeing Harrison’s Anna Gernatt and Norcross’ Zaria Hurston play. He spoke of Gernatt’s performance against Walton, when she put up six 3-pointers in a quarter and 12 for the game, and Hurston’s game in the semifinals against Archer, when she scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
Boyd said he expects the boys game to go to the wire.
“They’re both in Region 7AAAAAAA and have played three times this season,” he said. “This will be their fourth game, and each game has always been close. Berkmar has beaten Norcross in all three games but has an average score difference of three points.”
Boyd said in those three games, neither of the Gwinnett County rivals had been at full strength, so Saturday’s game will come down to execution and decision-making in important situations.
