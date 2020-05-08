Mount Bethel Christian's Brooks Anderson landed the big one.
Anderson, a member of the Eagles' fishing team, was named a Bassmaster High School All-American. He was one of only 12 anglers to earn the annual honor, and the only one from the state of Georgia.
Anderson was told about earning the honor on a Zoom videoconference with officials from the Bassmaster organization.
"It was pretty cool (to be named an All-American)," Anderson said. "It was a good way to end my senior year."
The senior won three tournaments over the last year and earned a national top-five ranking. He has qualified for the Georgia BASS Nation State Championship the last five years and has qualified for the SAF/TBF National Championship the last three. He is currently tied for first place in the angler of the year points standings for the Georgia BASS Nation.
Last month, Anderson was one of 49 high school anglers across the country to earn all-state honors. It was the second time he had been selected all-state.
Anderson's three wins were at Lake Eufaula, Lake Lanier and Lake Clarksville. With his All-American selection, he was invited to compete in the Bassmaster All-American High School Bass Tournament held during the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest. The event was originally scheduled to take place June 5-9 on Lake Fork in Quitman, Texas, but it was moved to the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Bassmaster High School All-American program continues to be the most prestigious in the country,” BASS CEO Bruce Akin said in a release. “Congratulations to the 12 All-Americans for this high achievement in recognition of not only your fishing skills, but also your scholastic, conservation and community service achievements.”
