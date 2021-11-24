Hillgrove boys basketball coach Greg Moultrie reached a career milestone this week.
With the Hawks' 65-56 win over Hiram, Moultrie earned the 200th win of his career. It is a cultivation of 12 years of coaching that began in 2009 at Callaway High School, continued at South Cobb and now at Hillgrove in his first season with the Hawks.
“It’s a blessing to be able to mentor young men into better men by the way of basketball,” Moultrie said. “I have just shown longitivity in the commitment to the sport. I just appreciate all the guys who have played for me that have contributed to those wins. I am very thankful for all the players and the assistant coaches.”
In his first year as a coach, Moultrie turned Callaway into the Region 5AA champion, led the team to the state quarterfinals and earned region coach of the year honors.
Moultrie then made a name for himself at South Cobb, beginning in 2011, when he began the rebuild of the culture of the program that would become one of the best in Cobb County.
In Moultrie's 10 years at South Cobb, the team had two region titles, nine playoff appearances and made the state semifinals in 2017 and 2020.
“My dad, who was a retired middle school coach for basketball, football and track, is one of my biggest mentors, along with James Lunsford," Moultrie said. "They have just given me advice when I need it. They have both been in many situations before. You just have to be a people person first and want to receive something back for doing good. Don’t do good looking for something, just do it because it's the right thing to do.”
Coaching a number of players who have gone to play at Division I programs, Moultrie said he cannot single out one player who has helped him reach this milestone, but each one has helped him become the coach he is today.
“I’m more patient now as a seasoned coach than when I first started,” Moultrie said. “You approached things differently as a seasoned coach than when you're young and starting. When you start as a coach, you're kind of 'rah rah' all the time, compared to, when you're a veteran, you look at things from a different angle that help your accomplishments as a group."
