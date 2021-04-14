South Cobb is looking for a new boys basketball coach.
Longtime coach Greg Moultrie announced in a tweet Tuesday that he was leaving the program.
"Thank you so much for the opportunity to be a part of such a special (place). A huge thank you to the administrative staff that took a chance on a young (up-and-coming) head coach. Thank you to everyone who supported us in tour journey. I truly believe that it's not always about the building, but what's inside the building that matter. A special thank you to all the players and coaches that have made out time here so memorable. I hope that each player learned life lessons from me and are better men from me coaching them. It was always about growth on the court, but more importantly, as a man outside of basketball. I have poured my heart and soul into South Cobb basketball and will always cherish the memories made here."
A message left for Moultrie seeking further comment had not been returned Wednesday afternoon.
Moultrie took at South Cobb entering the 2011-12 season, and over his 10 years, he led the Eagles' program to a 165-116 record.
After building the team in his own image over his first four years, Moultrie saw South Cobb take off beginning with the 2015-16 season. Over the last six years, the Eagles went 120-50 with a pair of state semifinal appearances and three 20-win seasons.
The best season was 2019-20, when the Eagles went 28-3 and advanced to the semifinals. This past season, South Cobb went 16-12 overall and 13-3 in a loaded Region 6AAAAAA. It finished the season as a No. 3 seed and was one of the few teams to defeat eventual state champion Wheeler.
With Moultrie's decision to leave South Cobb, he becomes the third prominent Cobb County boys basketball coach to leave this offseason. McEachern's Mike Thompson retired after 17 years, while Hillgrove's Ed Morris stepped aside after serving as the Hawks' only coach since the school opened in 2006.
