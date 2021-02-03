POWDER SPRINGS -- Chance Moore connected on a leaning, contested 3-pointer with 13 seconds to play to lift McEachern to a 66-65 victory over Pebblebrook in Lovinggood Arena on Tuesday.
The victory was the Indians' 20th of the season (20-4, 5-1) and allowed them to move into a first-place tie with the Falcons atop Region 2AAAAAAA, and evened the season series at one game apiece after falling to Pebblebrook 75-69 last month. The win was also significant as it was the final regular season home game for coach Mike Thompson. The 17-year head coach announced he was retiring after the season.
"It's time," he said. "It's a young man's game now."
The Indians trailed the majority of the first half and went into halftime down 35-27. When the teams came out for the third quarter Pebblebrook built its largest lead to 13 points, 42-29. Then, Thompson allowed two of his young men to take over the game.
"When you have players like Chance Moore and Cam McDowell, if you are a good coach you give them the ball and let them play," he said.
With 5:42 left in the period, Moore, an Arkansas commit, hit two free throws and dropped in a layup to begin a 19-4 run to close out the quarter. Bobby Moore followed with a dunk off a missed shot, and then Chance Moore scored seven of his game-high 32 points over the final 4 minutes to give McEachern its first lead since the opening moments of the game, 48-46, as the period came to an end.
"He's an NBA player," Thompson said of Chance Moore. "His shot is effortless from 30 feet."
McEachern's run became 23-4 with the first two baskets of the fourth quarter before Danny Stubbs layup cut the Falcons' deficit to 52-48. It was Pebblebrook's first basket in more than 6 minutes.
"Usually we play well in the third quarter," Falcons coach George Washington said. "We forced a few shots, but McEachern did a better job on defense in the second half and they did a good job of running their stuff."
Trailing 56-50 with 4:30 to play, Pebblebrook warmed up again. Back to back 3-pointers by Tyler Shirley and Stubbs tied the game. After a Chance Moore 3-pointer, Stubbs made another to even things again at 59-59.
Down 62-61, Andre Young, who led the Falcons with 19 points, picked off a pass and beat the defense down the court for a layup to put Pebblebrook back on top by one with 1:46 left. Chance Moore tied the game with a free throw and then Young's short jumper in the lane with 47 seconds left set up Moore's moment.
The Falcons started the game fast getting 3-pointers from Shirley and Stubbs, who finished with 18 points, and two from Young to build a 14-4 lead. Overall, Pebblebrook connected on 10 3s for the game.
Moore answered with back-to-back baskets to settle McEachern down and it closed within 18-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Mike Jacobs was the only other member of the Indians in double figures with 17 points, McDowell finished with nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.