KENNESAW -- Markeith Montgomery became the Kennesaw State's all-time leader in interceptions Saturday as his ninth pick helped pave the way for a 30-20 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday in a nonconference game at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
It is the first time Kennesaw State (4-4) has won back-to-back games this season.
When Montgomery's interception came during the opening minutes of the second half, the Owls were clinging to a 13-7 lead and had a difficult time moving the ball. It was defense that was helping them stay in front, holding the Buccaneers (1-7) to just 101 yards in the first half.
On Charleston Southern's first drive of the second half, Montgomery read quarterback Tony Bartolo and jumped in the way of Vinson Davis for the grab.
Montgomery's fourth interception of the season gave Kennesaw State a much-needed spark. An unsportsmanlike penalty against Charleston Southern put the Owls on the 5, and Xavier Shepherd needed two plays to punch it in for a 20-7 lead.
“My main objective was to get the 'W,' but this came along with it,” said Montgomery, who got to keep the ball he intercepted. “It feel good being a part of history and will have more games to extended.”
Montgomery broke the record of eight originally set by former Owl Dante Blackmon from 2015-16.
Even though Charleston Southern scored late in the third quarter on a 22-yard run by TJ Ruff to stay in the game, Kennesaw State scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away. Shepherd scored on a 3-yard run for a 27-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, and former Walton High School standout Conor Cummins kicked a 46-yard field goal with 6:52 left to extend the lead.
Charleston Southern scored late on a 5-yard run by JD Moore before Kennesaw State ran off most of the remaining 4:49 of the game.
Shepherd completed 11 of 25 pass attempts, with all 158 of his yards coming in the first half. He added 62 yards on the ground on 28 carries and two touchdowns.
Kennesaw State struggled to run the ball in the first half, with only 34 total yards, but once the running game started clicking in the second half -- totaling 131 yards -- the Owls attempted only one pass.
“Offensively, it was hard to watch at times because we couldn't get a lot going,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. “It was just flat, to be honest with you. To the kids' credit, we found a way when we needed to to get the ball in the end zone.”
Kennesaw State's most successful drive in the first half resulted in a touchdown. Shepherd completed a 30-yard pass to Chavis Marshall on third-and-15 from the Owls' own 29 to reach Buccaneer territory. Three plays later, Shepherd connected with Gabriel Benyard for a 37-yard touchdown for a 10-0 lead.
Charleston Southern answered back when Jeremiah McClendon intercepted Shepherd and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown with 1:05 left in the half.
That gave Kennesaw State enough time to set up Cummins' 29-yard field goal before the break.
“There were a lot of things in there that were positive,” Bohannon said. “There were things that weren't very good that we have to get better at, but we won.”
Saturday's game marked the end of a four-game homestand for Kennesaw State, which will travel to Tennessee-Martin next week.
