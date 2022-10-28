In the midst of his senior season, Kennesaw State defensive back Markeith Montgomery is having his best year yet in an Owl uniform as he closes in on the program's interception record.
Joining the Owls in 2018, Montgomery was recruited as a player who was expected to make an impact on both sides of the ball.
"I played defense, but offense was my cup of tea growing up," Montgomery said. "I started to get more into the physical aspect and just wanting to hit. Safety is what fits me the most."
Following his redshirt season, Montgomery saw his first meaningful action in 2019, where he began his quest for the interception record for Kennesaw State.
Montgomery is currently tied with former Owl Dante Blackmon for first in program history with eight career interceptions, as he looks to break it before the end of the 2022 season.
"Back in fall camp, we had our goals for the season, and I wanted to break the interception record," Montgomery said. "With my individual accolades, as long as my teammates are doing their job and we do our job together, then the individual accolades will come along."
Montgomery currently already holds the Kennesaw State record for the longest interception return for a touchdown in program history this season, on a 78-yard scamper against Wofford.
Along with his accolades, Montgomery has also garnered the nickname "Butter," which he has had since high school.
"Back home, I used to run the ball in rec league through middle school and in high school," Montgomery said. "People could not tackle me; they would slip off and they would say I was slick as butter. I came up with it when I was five."
Now a senior, Montgomery has the chance to be the veteran in the locker room to help the younger players in the defensive back room.
"I try to tell the younger players to take it play-by-play," Montgomery said. "You might have a good play or you will have a bad play. Just play with your hair on fire and go one-hundred miles an hour."
Looking back on his time at Kennesaw State, Montgomery credited multiple coaches and players who have helped him get where he is today.
"Coach Darius Safford and coach Danny Verpaele are two coaches who have helped me the most along the way," Montgomery said. "Travis Bell, Je'Cory Burks and Deontre Morris are the main guys who get me going."
Off the field, Montgomery is studying sport management, as it allows the senior another pathway to stay in the game he loves.
"I just want to be around the sport," Montgomery said. "I love football and sports in general. I want to coach whenever my playing days are all said and done. That is one of my biggest things."
As the Owls look towards the rest of their 2022 season, Montgomery looks to continue his great play as has his eyes set on the one interception to give him the record and a spot in Kennesaw State history.
