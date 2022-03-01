They had six final hours to make a deal and come to terms on a collective bargaining agreement.
In the end, they couldn’t.
With that, the 2022 MLB season is not starting on time.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday the league is canceling the first two series of the season — including the opening series March 31-April 3 between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marins at loanDepot park. It’s the consequence the league said it would impose if league owners and the MLB Players Association failed to reach a deal by the league’s self-set deadline — originally Monday but later extended to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The decision came on the 90th day of the league-imposed lockout of its players, after the league and MLB Players Association met for a ninth consecutive day of bargaining at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the spring training home of the Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.
This marks the first time outside of the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season the league will not play a full 162-game season since 1995.
The league extended its deadline given to the MLBPA from Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday “to exhaust every option to get a deal done” after the two sides negotiated for more than 16 hours starting Monday morning and carrying on into the early hours Tuesday.
The sides separated at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and reconvened at the ballpark later that morning — the MLBPA showing up around 10 a.m., the league an hour later.
But instead of using all their time to position themselves to make a deal, the sides spent a portion of their precious final six hours posturing to the court of public opinion.
Shortly before 3 p.m., an MLB league official said the MLBPA “had a decidedly different tone (Tuesday) and made proposals inconsistent with the prior discussions” and presented the MLBPA with what it called its “best offer” about an hour later, which the players declined.
A union official said players strongly disagreed with MLB’s suggestion that their tone has changed and reiterated that sides continued to be far apart on key economic issues.
Among them:
♦ The threshold to initiate the league’s competitive balance tax, a penalty for payrolls exceeding a certain dollar value. The figure was $210 million for the 2021 season, with teams paying a fine for every dollar above that total (the total varies based on how many consecutive years a team is over the stated total). The league’s last offer had the figure at $220 million for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons, $224 million for 2025 and $230 million for 2026.
The MLBPA offer: $238 million in 2022, $244 million in 2023, $250 million in 2024, $256 million in 2025 and $263 million in 2026.
♦ League minimum salaries. MLB’s final offer had minimum salaries starting at $700,000 with $10,000 increases over each year of the agreement. The MLBPA’s asked for salaries to start at $725,000, with increases of $20,000 over the first few years of the deal, followed by a different increase on the back-end of the deal.
♦ The bonus pool allotted to pre-arbitration players. The league’s offer is $30 million per year with no annual increases. The MLBPA on Tuesday lowered its request from $115 million to $85 million in the first year with $5 million increases annually.
The league’s final offer Tuesday also included postseason expansion to 12 teams, the creation of an international draft to replace the international signing period, a universal designated hitter, top-two finishers in rookie of the year voting in both leagues being granted a full year of service irrespective of days on the MLB roster, a draft lottery for the first five picks, teams getting bonus draft picks for putting top prospects on opening day roster and limit the amount of times a player can be optioned to the minor leagues in a year to five.
