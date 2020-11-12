It is no surprise that Georgia Tech was represented on the leaderboard during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
Most would automatically think Matt Kuchar would be the leading Yellow Jacket. However, of the other two Georgia Tech alums in the field, it would likely be assumed that if one was tied with Kuchar, it would be 2019 U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree, not 62-year-old Larry Mize.
However, it was Mize who equaled Kuchar’s opening round of 2-under-par 70 Thursday, while Ogletree finished at 1-over 73.
It did not take long Mize to put his name up on the leaderboard. The 1987 Masters champion jumped on it after making three birdies in a row — the third coming on the 240-yard, par-3 fourth.
“I did notice (my name on the leaderboard),” he said. “(I said) ‘Wow, that’s kind of cool.’ I’d like to be there more often. It’s always fun to see your name up on the leaderboard here.”
Keeping his name there was a little bit of a challenge. Bogeys on Nos. 7 and 9 brought Mize back to even-par as he made the turn, and he was 1-over as he came to the par-5 13th. Then, he got things kick-started again by playing 3-under over the last six holes.
“I’ve been working really hard on my wedge game because I know I have to hit wedges close to score,” Mize said. “I hit a good shot into 13, made birdie. I hit a good wedge at 15, made birdie, and a good iron to 16, and made birdie.”
Mize had an up-and-down 2020 season on the PGA Tour Champions circuit. His best finish was tied for ninth at the Cologuard Classic in March, just before the sports world was shut down because of the coronavirus. In the 10 events he played after the season resumed in August, Mize’s best finish was a tie for 35th.
On Thursday, Mize made six birdies in his round, and as a past champion and an Augusta native, normal conditions would have sent a buzz through the gallery. Unfortunately, there is no gallery this year, with the exception of a few members of the club.
“I knew it was going to be weird,” Mize said. “The fans are such a big part of this place. To not have any roars out there today and no patrons, no fans, it is different.
“It would have been fun to make those six birdies in front of family and friends, but I think, hopefully, some of them were following me online and, hopefully, they enjoyed that, but it would have been fun to have people here.”
Mize on Friday will try to make his first cut at Augusta National since 2017. He was originally scheduled to tee off at 11:27 a.m., but with the first round having to be completed in the morning, his attempt will be delayed. Still, Mize knows how he will have to play to do it.
“Four of my birdies were with clubs I’ve really been working on controlling the distance and hitting it close,” Mize said. “That’s what I’ve got to do to score well.
“The greens were a little softer. That makes it a little easier for me to get close to the hole. Today, I just gave myself some good birdie putts and was able to capitalize, so that’s the key. I’ve got to keep making birdies.”
