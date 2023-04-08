AUGUSTA -- It's been an emotional week for 1987 Masters champion Larry Mize.
The roller-coaster finally came to a stop Saturday morning after the 64-year-old former Georgia Tech standout completed his second round in his 40th and final Masters tournament as a competitor.
Mize thought he would finish on Friday, but the suspension of play late in the afternoon because of weather and a pair of falling loblolly pines would not allow it. He happened to be on the 16th green preparing to putt when the two large pine trees uprooted and fell near the 17th tee. He said hearing the trees rip from the ground was terrible, and when he turned to see what was going on, he could see them at an angle as they were coming down.
"I'm thinking, oh, my gosh, people, get out of there," Mize said. "Shocked, scared. I've never seen anything like that on the golf course. I've seen branches fall, big branches. I remember being at Spyglass one time out in California when a big branch fell, which was scary, but nothing like this. Thank God that nobody got hurt. It's just a miracle that nobody got hurt."
With the weather conditions being cold and rainy Saturday morning, he didn't think there would be much of a crowd early in the morning to see the only Augusta native to have won the Masters finish. He was wrong.
Fans surrounded the final green and well down the fairway to watch him play his final hole.
"Words don't do it justice to have won here and played here for 40 years," said Mize, who had one other chance to win the Masters, finishing third in 1994. "Pretty incredible. I mean, the fans were great. To get a reception like that and weather like this, I didn't expect that. I didn't expect that at all."
Mize played the 17th and 18th holes on Saturday finishing the them bogey-double bogey for a second round 80, and while the competitor in him would like to be playing the weekend, he said he was happy to be done.
"I'm good," Mize said. "My nerves weren't holding up. The back nine wasn't very good. The putter was really shaky, and I missed a lot of putts on the back nine. Obviously as a competitor, you hate to play that poorly on the back.
"It's okay. I just did the best I could, and it was a great two days."
Mize wasn't the only former champion calling it a career on Saturday. Sandy Lyle, the 1988 champion, had to come out in the morning just so he could hit a couple of putts from 10 feet to finish his round. Lyle shot rounds of 81-83, and then stayed around the 18th green to watch Mize finish. The two will always be connected at Augusta National as Mize was the defending champion who put the green jacket on Lyle after his victory.
"I obviously (knew) what was going through his mind and it was just a welcome to a new era, I suppose, for the both of us," Lyle said. "I just think it was the right thing to do. The wives suggested it and I thought about it and said, yeah, I'm going to go back out there and welcome him to a new era."
For Mize, he said it seemed like the right way to go out.
"That was very special for Sandy to come out and greet me there," he said. "Sandy's a good friend, a great champion, and to finish off with him is pretty cool. Yeah, I liked that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.