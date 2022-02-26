MILTON – Chase Cormier scored 20 points in the first half to help lead Milton to a dominating 69-32 win against Marietta in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs on Saturday.
Cormier caught fire in the second quarter, scoring 12 of his 28 points to lead the Eagles past the Blue Devils.
“It was his night,” Milton coach Allen Whitehart said. “He did his job. We expect him to shoot the ball and score at a high level and that’s what he did tonight, he was successful.”
The Eagles outscored Marietta (10-20) 23-6 in the second quarter and 38-11 in the first half, capitalizing on a Blue Devil drought that lasted from a Izaiyah Nelson jumpshot at 5:32 in the first quarter to a Charles Gauthier bucket with 5:19 in the second.
Milton (22-7) will continue on its trek to repeat as state champions as it will head to Pebblebrook next week for a state quarterfinal matchup.
Lebbeus Overton would also score in double digits as he finished the game with 11 points for the Eagles.
Whitehart and Marietta coach Markus Hood are friends, and he said he appreciated the improvement the Blue Devils made throughout the season.
“Myself and coach Hood are close, we’ve known each other for a while,” Whitehard said. “I got the utmost respect for what he does with his team.”
Marietta attempted to pick up the pace with back-to-back shots from Jaiden Mann and Nelson in the third quarter, but Milton would go on an 11-0 run increasing its lead to 51-15, ending any thought of a comeback.
Gauthier led the Blue Devils with eight points and Mann added seven.
