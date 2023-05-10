MILTON -- A pair of big scoring runs helped the Milton girls lacrosse team earn a 17-7 victory over Walton in Class AAAAAAA state semifinals on Tuesday.
The loss brings the Raiders season to a close at 14-7, and in a familiar spot in the final four. The question for the program now is how can it get over the hump of taking down Milton?
“We’ve been in 11 of the last 13 final fours,” said Walton coach Amanda Ryan. “A lot of those runs have ended with Milton and we just have to decide as a program are we going to work to get to that next level or are we okay staying at final four.”
The Eagles will play for a state title Friday when they take on West Forsyth.
Trailing 3-2 in the first half, Milton scored six consecutive goals in a span of five minutes to take the lead. It put the game away with a similar run in the second half scoring seven in a row.
Milton was led in scoring by Payton Kozina, who scored six goals. Emma Heenan added three goals, including two in the first 90 seconds of the game. Anna Mellinger served as a passing supplier as she tallied six assists while scoring a goal of her own.
The Eagles utilized their speed moving up down the field as well as the accuracy of their passing. They rarely missed a pass and were great at taking their time to find the opening to score.
“I think Milton is incredibly quick,” said Ryan. “That was what killed us. Killed us on draw circle. Killed us on defense. Fifty-fifty balls. They’re just super quick.”
Walton’s scoring was led by Kate Zeiher with three goals. She scored two at the end of the first half, the latter with just three seconds remaining, and the game's final goal with 1:13 remaining. Four other players also scored a goal for Walton but it was not enough to match Milton, which scored with 10 different players.
